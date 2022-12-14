MOUNT PLEASANT — A rough start to the week greeted Benton basketball as they fell at Mount Pleasant 65-35 on Monday and at Marion 73-60 on Tuesday as the Bobcats continue to search for their first win of the season.
The Bobcats jumped to a 11-6 lead against the Panthers, but free throws at the last second closed the deficit to three points and seemingly ignited Mount Pleasant thereafter. Outside of a 18-17 score in the second quarter, The Panther outscored the Bobcats by double digits the next two quarters and nine in the final, led by junior Payton Hagens with 29 points and 11 boards.
“Our second quarter started slow and I liked the way we responded after going down 15-11,” coach Larry Carlson said. “We answered their run and made the score 18-17 us, but we got outscored 11-0 in the last 2 minutes of the second quarter. The second half was a huge struggle for us and ended a frustrating night.”
Carlson spoke to the team about how to handle adversity and settling in when things aren’t going well. The Bobcats were eager to get back on the court the next day at Marion and compete. Benton played man-to-man defense the entire game and looked to simplify their approach. The result was a competitive game against the Wolves and outscored them 17-15 in the final quarter.
“I thought our guys just played and competed,” Carlson said. “Marion made some runs, but they couldn’t knock us out. We kept coming back and staying in the fight. After the game, we were factual about the loss and we know that we can control a lot of the things that are standing between us and success. I like the fight in this team.”
Benton (0-6) will host Williamsburg on Friday to tip off WaMaC West play.