ROLAND — Realistically, Estherville-Lincoln Central probably never want to see or hear anything about Benton County for a long, LONG time.
The Benton Community softball squad started their 3-1 weekend at the Roland-Story Kiwanis softball tournament by blasting the unbeaten and third-ranked Midgets, 14-0 in five innings.
That comes on the heels of February’s stunning upset by Vinton-Shellsburg of ELC’s defending State champion basketball team, so apparently karma works in mysterious ways.
Ana Glawe was once again the hitting star as the sophomore went three for three with her state-leading 11th and 12th home runs of the season while driving in five runs. Jaida Lyons also had three hits.
Jessa DeMoss threw a masterful five-hit shutout to lead the way for the ‘Cats.
In Friday’s second game, Haiden Moore threw a two-hit shutout to down Perry, 11-0 as her sister Hope had three hits and Glawe hit her 13th of the season.
The tournament performance finished up Saturday with a split. Hope Moore threw a three-inning shutout as the ‘Cats rolled past Nevada, 12-0. In Saturday’s final game, Benton fell to a solid ADM squad, 4-1. The game was scoreless through five innings, before Benton broke through for one in the top of the sixth, only to have the Tigers come back with four in the bottom of the inning to outlast the Bobcats.
Benton (now 17-10 on the year) have a full week ahead of them. After Monday’s twinbill with Solon, the Bobcats are at North Linn for two on Tuesday, then got to Mount Vernon for a twinbill Wednesday before traveling to Cedar Rapids Friday to take on Bettendorf and Ottumwa in the Brian Erbe Classic.