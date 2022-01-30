Benton wrestling celebrated their senior wrestlers and took down Belle Plaine 66-15 on Thursday as the gym filled with students and fans enjoyed the final home dual of the season.
“Tonight’s crowd is the byproduct of what these seniors have done and how they’ve represented their program,” coach Jake Voss said. “We had crowds like this three years ago. It’s a special thing to have this many people here to come support again.”
Before the Bobcats took to the mat, they recognized six senior wrestlers: Mason Dellamuth, Dawson Franck, Koley Kelly, Jaiden Moore, Ryan Tjelmeland and Aidan Thompson. Each wrestler came out with their families and lined up together one more time inside their home gym. For Tjelmeland, it was a privilege to stand next to his teammates.
“I know these great guys mean a lot to me,” Tjelmeland said. “Every single one of them works hard. We’ve had a great successful season so far and I can’t wait to see where they go in the postseason.”
But before Benton could think about their postseason aspirations, they had business with the Plainsmen first. The Bobcats had seven pins in total, including Clayton Sebetka opening with a fall in one minute. Belle Plaine had two pins of their own, yet four forfeits offset any gains through the rest of the dual.
“It was a fun environment,” Franck said. “It’s special to be around these guys almost every day. “They’ve been supportive of me all season. We’re all trying to make each other better.”
The Bobcats also finished eighth at the WaMaC conference tournament on Saturday. Moore won the 126 lbs championship and Brenden Heying was runner-up at 145 lbs. Benton will host Sectionals this Saturday, welcoming Columbus Community, Fairfield, Mid-Prairie, Mount Vernon and Williamsburg.
“They are still areas we have to get better in and we’ve got some time to work on them,” Voss said. “Our goal is to have the very best version of each wrestler out there on the mat for the rest of the season.”