Waverly-Shell Rock basketball may have claimed last year’s win over Benton, but the Bobcats were ready to return the favor Monday night at home 45-42 in a clash of talented 4A squads.
“Adding [W-SR) last year was a great way to beef up our schedule,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “They defend like crazy. They’re a well-coached program. This was a test to see where we’re at.”
Both squads flexed their defensive prowess early, combining for 14 points after one quarter and Benton the edge 8-6. W-SR opened the second quarter with a swift 4-0 run for a short-lived lead. While the Go-Hawks put on their best on-ball defense, Benton sophomore McKenna Kramer was able to knock down back-to-back treys to put the Bobcats up 18-17 at halftime.
“We played well in stretches,” Zittergruen said. “We did not play well against CCA last week.These girls accepted the challenge of defending each night. That was big for us tonight.”
Benton gained a little breathing room in the third quarter behind a strong quarter from junior lead guard Jenna Twedt getting to the rim. W-SR responded down low with sophomore Katelyn Eggena and sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner finding her outside shot. The Go-Hawks managed to take what was an eight-point deficit and tie in the final quarter.
“We knew it started with controlling the post,” Zittergruen said. “[Eggena] is an efficient scorer. I thought we were really good in our double teams against her. We had times were we lost track of shooters and that’s what led them back into it.”
A three by Kramer followed by a steal and score from junior Grace Embretson made it a three point game once again. Free throws from Twedt and a missed opportunity at the line for W-SR allowed Benton to dribble out the remaining seconds for the win. Twedt and Kramer each had 16 points for the Bobcats. Sophomore Zoey Junge totaled eight points and three rebounds.
“We have a trio of guards who can go crazy on any given night,” Zittergruen said. “Waverly defends as good as anyone, including CPU.”
Benton (10-3) defeated South Tama 65-10 in Van Horne on Tuesday and will host Independence on Friday. Speaking of Center Point-Urbana, the Bobcats will have another crack at the Stormin’ Pointers next week on Tuesday after suffering a 59-36 loss to CPU at Rivalry Saturday earlier this season.
“When we’ve played good teams this season, we’ve struggled with starts,” Zittergruen said. “We showed tonight that we can play with energy and be pretty efficient. We’ll need that when we play a tough CPU team next week.”
The Bobcats also recognized Twedt for reaching 1,000 points during last week’s game at Clear Creek-Amana. Twedt was presented a plaque during halftime of the boys game. Twedt, an All-State selection as a freshman and sophomore, is currently averaging 17.6 ppg on the season.
“Reaching 1000 point is a huge achievement i’ve worked very hard towards, but of course i couldn’t have reached this goal without my teammates,” Twedt said. “They support me all the time and they push me everyday to get better. This win over Waverly gives us a big confidence boost and definitely helps us get stronger playing a team with very strong defense.”