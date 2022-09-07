Benton football is off to a 2-0 start this season by a strong line on both sides of the ball, forcing their way past visiting Center Point-Urbana 37-7 on Friday night in the Bobcats’ home opener.
“We bring back our entire defensive line and they have done a good job of controlling gaps and then making a play on the football,” Benton co-coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “We have a few new faces in the back half of the defense, but much like offense, we are trying to have them show improvement each week with more playing experience.”
The Bobcats quickly established their run game behind junior Carson Bruns with 133 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Bruns also led the team in tackles with 4.5 on the night. Senior quarterback Aidan Gallery proved a second run threat for Benton, totaling 79 yards on eight carries and touchdown Friday night. The Bobcats amassed 339 yards on the ground against the Stormin’ Pointers, 652 rushing yards in two games this season. Benton’s success in the run game also opened up senior Sam Wallace for a 28 yard touchdown reception.
“Up front we have continued to improve through the early weeks of the season in understanding our blocking assignments and our skill players are running the ball hard,” Zittergruen said. “We need to continue to improve at this as we move forward and focus on our execution and taking care of the football. We expect our kids to focus on trying to get better as we go throughout the season.”
CPU ended Friday’s loss with senior Cole Werner muscling into the endzone. Werner had 124 yards on 24 carries, senior Jacob Estevez 48 yards on eight carries. Senior Kyle Kress led the Stormin’ Pointers with 8.5 total tackles.
“We gave up big plays,” CPU coach Dan Burke said. “A couple times, we missed a tackle on a 3rd and long. We can’t make mistakes like that and expect to be the team I feel we can be. Benton’s line is their strong point. They were the better team by far Friday night.”
Benton (2-0) will travel to Marion and CPU (1-1) will host Union on Friday.