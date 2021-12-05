Benton girls basketball took part in the Winter Tip-Off hosted at Johnston High School by Prep Girls Hoops, falling to 4A eighth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes as the Bobcats could not get their offense warmed up.
“[DCG] is very fundamentally sound, good defensively,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “These are good games to see at the start of the season to see what we need to do better with.”
The Bobcats opened with quick shots and struggled to find the bottom of the net early. DCG took advantage of transition opportunities and solid shooting from outside to take a 14-2 lead after one quarter. Benton offensive production ticked up in the second quarter, but the Bobcats had trouble defending the three-point line and clamping down as the Mustangs went inside and out for several buckets to push their lead to 27-11 at halftime.
“We have to trust in what we’re doing,” Zittergruen said. “Our early offense needs to get better. [DCG] is quick and athletic, forcing our drives into bad shots. Defensive transition needed to be better too.”
Benton’s cold shooting continued into the second half, shooting 18.9 overall and three of 22 from three, compared to DCG’s 10 made threes. Sophomore Emma Townsley led with nine points and four rebounds, seven of those coming in the first half to give Benton some consistent offense. Sophomore McKenna Kramer had nine points (two three-pointers) and an assist for the Bobcats. Junior Jenna Twedt had eight points and two steals.
“We have to find shooters in transition is the biggest thing,” Zittergruen said. “Emma has been a warrior for us this season. As a staff, we keep track of deflections and she had 20 deflections at Maquoketa last night. She battles every night.”
Benton (3-2) will host West Delaware on Friday.