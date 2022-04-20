Benton soccer faced a sturdy challenge in South Tama on Tuesday, fighting to the last shot in a 5-4 loss which came down to a penalty kickoff at Bobcat Stadium.
“This is the second game this season we’ve had to play extra minutes,” coach Will Stockman said. “It was a wild game. We have a lot to figure out.”
The Bobcats got off to an uncharacteristic slow start defensively, allowing the Trojans an early lead. Sophomore Caleb Gessner answered back just past midway of the half and seven minutes later senior Austin Juergens and senior Bjorn Sunesen scored back-to-back to give the Bobcats a 3-1 lead. But the Trojans never backed down, scoring at the seven minute mark and then making a penalty kick with three minutes remaining.
“I feel if we did a better job controlling from the start, it never gets to this point,” Stockman said. “In soccer, you concede goals. We have the offense to come back. But then we need to shut the door.”
Junior Giancarlo Carbajal sped past his defenders to put Benton back up 4-3 with 30 minutes remaining. Once again, South Tama had an answer 10 minutes later and a missed Benton shot before the final buzzer sent the game into overtime. More opportunities were knocking for the Bobcats offensively, but the Trojan defense would not allow any clear shots. As the game moved into penalty kicks, the Bobcats showed no issue making them. It came down to saves, and Benton fell short in seven rounds of PKs.
“Hopefully come out of this with mental toughness and desire,” Stockman said. “We’ll learn from this. They won’t leave it to PKs.”
Benton (2-5) will travel to Solon on Friday and to Marion on Tuesday.