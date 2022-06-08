TIFFIN — Benton softball made up for their postponed doubleheader at 4A third-ranked Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday as the Clippers sunk the Bobcats 4-3 and 9-1 for the conference sweep.
“[CCA] hits the ball well and defensively you can’t give up errors to them,” coach Jordon Pilcher said. “They’re aggressive running the bases, so giving them extra chances is something they’ll take advantage of. It’s tough on defenses when they’re whole lineup can hit.”
A close first game between the two WaMaC West rivals came down to the final inning. Trailing 3-2, senior Gabby McKee’s RBI single scored freshman Haiden Moore to tie up the game. The Clippers were afforded a chance to end the game in the bottom of the seventh, doing just that as a fielding error took away a chance for an easy out and the Bobcats weren’t able to stop the final run at home. Sophomore Jessa DeMoss struck out six hitters, walked three and had one error in the loss.
“We just had to clean up our defense,” Pilcher said. “We had probably two or three outs we gave him that inning. We have to shut down those opportunities.”
The Bobcats looked to bounce back in the second game, instead struggling to control CCA’s runs as the Clippers jumped to a 6-1 lead. McKee scored the lone Benton run as junior Madisyn Schultz reached first off a rare CCA error. The Bobcats had five hits in the loss.
“Defensively, we struggled again and let that carry into our offense,” Pilcher said. “We didn’t have as good of pitch selection, swinging at bad ones and getting down in the count. I know we can play solid defense and hit the ball solid for seven innings. If we do that, we’re a tough team to beat.”
Benton (5-4) traveled to Marion on Wednesday and to Waverly Shell-Rock on Thursday. The Bobcats will travel to Muscatine on Saturday.