2020 was not a kind year to Benton football. COVID-19 hurt workouts throughout the year as the Bobcats developed a young team looking to continue the momentum of the 2018 and 2019 District championship seasons. Throw in a derecho devastating their home field and a brand new quarterback transferring into the school, you have a recipe for a 3-5 season.
“Everything went from starting with winter workouts being canceled to the derecho,” senior Colin Buch said. “But it was definitely a growing year for us seniors and juniors. All I heard about coming to Benton was winning another district title. We were disappointed that we couldn’t last season.”
Quickly overcoming a season-opening loss to Grinnell, the Bobcats stormed through eight wins in a row and secured their third District champions in four years with an undefeated record in 3A District 4 play.
“This group was hungry after last season didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “They got back to work in January and did things the right way. They’re reaping their rewards and benefits of hard work.”
The Bobcats officially clinched at least a share of the district title last week in a blowout win at Maquoketa, but no one was content with that. On Senior Night this Friday, Benton pushed out Central DeWitt 33-22 to secure their undefeated district record and fulfill a goal the seniors had on their mind since October last season.
“We worked hard for it and knew we couldn’t disappoint,” Buch said. “It’s nice to bring a championship back home and representing Bobcat Nation this season.”
Buch had himself a strong Senior Night with three rushing touchdowns and throwing for 52 yards. Senior Jacob Brecht found the endzone in the third quarter to put the Bobcats up 26-7. With the game put away, Benton leaned on its second and third unit to ride out the win, scoring a fifth touchdown off a 10 yard run from sophomore Carson Bruns. Senior Mason Dellamuth had nine tackles and senior Kyler Mahan six tackles for the Bobcats.
“Central DeWitt was a physical team, but I felt we handled that up front for the most part,” Zittergruen said. “We established our run game and set the tone. This team has bought in through the season and playing some good football down the stretch.”
Benton will advance to the Class 3A playoffs and have drawn a home game Friday with WaMaC rival Independence (8-1). Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the game in next week’s Vinton Eagle.
“We are excited to be playing postseason football,” Zittergruen said. “Indee is a very good football team and will provide a great challenge. Being another WamMc school that we get to play brings a lot of excitement as well. When you look throughout the different classes, the WaMac has been very well represented in the postseason.”