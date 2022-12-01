A 12-point Benton basketball lead at halftime was erased by visiting Mid-Prairie on Tuesday night despite the Bobcats making 13 threes in their season opener.
“This was a great test for us early on,” coach Larry Carlson said. “I really liked our energy early in the game. We just got to make sure that when things start going bad, we have to make sure we rally.”
The Bobcats got off to a 18-5 start in the first quarter as they found open shooters and denied the same for the visiting Golden Hawks. Mid-Prairie would gain some footing in the second quarter, outscoring Benton 16-15, but were in a 12-point hole at halftime.
“This was a game we were in control of,” Carlson said. “We shared the ball, pushed well, did a great job of finding open shooters. Guys were shooting with confidence.”
But Mid-Prairie showed they could make threes. Led by senior Alex Bean, the Golden Hawks marched back and knotted the game at 45 by the end of the third quarter. Carlson credits Mid-Prairie for making shots, but also noted Benton’s own turnovers were a killer in the second half.
“We turned it over in the first half, but we were able to get stops and make our shots,” Carlson said. “Third quarter, we tensed up and didn’t communicate on defense. They made big shots, and we committed untimely turnovers.”
Benton kept the game close with several timely shots from senior Blake Daugherty in the final quarter. Yet with each made three, the Golden Hawks had a response. Daugherty had five of Benton 13 threes in the game. Mid-Prairie had 12 three of their own in the win.
“Blake is performing how we thought he would and demanding a lot of attention from teams,” Carlson said. “This opens things for other guys on the floor. But this was a 50/50 game. Mid-Prairie made a few more plays than we did. We’ll learn from this and keep improving as a team.”
Blake Daugherty finished with 19 points and three points, while brother Evan had 11 points and three rebounds. Senior Noah Franck had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Junior Owen Tjelmeland finished with six points and five assists.
Benton (0-1) traveled to Regina Catholic on Thursday and will host Grinnell on Saturday.