Benton saw its promising season come to an end at the State Coed Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium, placing 21st as a team behind several strong events and shortcomings this past weekend.
On Thursday, the shuttle hurdle relay of senior Colin Buch, junior Noah Franck, senior Aidan Thompson and junior Easton Patterson placed 22nd in prelims with a time of 1:06. In the 200m dash prelims, Benton’s Sam Wallace and Jacob Brecht finished 13th and 17th respectively and did not move on to finals. Sophomore Brennen Blegen was 17th in discus with a best throw of 134’-5”. Junior Sam Wallace would go on to qualify for finals in the 100m dash. Senior Aiden Harris was ninth in the 400m dash with a time of 50.76.
Friday saw Buch take on the 110m hurdles and finish 15th with a time of 15.62. Senior Kyler Mahan finished 24th in shot put with a best throw of 44’-6”. The 4x400 of senior Bjorn Sunesen, Wallace, Brecht and Harris qualified for Saturday’s finals with a second place finish. The Bobcats top finish of the entire meet came in the 4x200 of Wallace, sophomore Carson Bruns, Harris and Brecht as they finished runner-up with a time of 1:29.83. They competed in the second heat and watched as Lewis Central edged out their time by .36 of a second to win.
“I think we’d have another step in us if we were in that fast heat, but you never know,” Brecht said. “There’s mixed feelings. We’re glad to be here and we did our handoffs well.”
Benton got their second relay medal as the sprint medley of Buch, Bruns, Brecht and Harris finished seventh in the sprint medley with a time of 1:35. Wallace finished eighth in the 100m dash finals with a time of 10.94. The 4x4 came in fifth, until they were disqualified for “unsporting conduct” according to results. However, that didn’t take away from Harris “putting his all” into his last leg of his high school career.
“I gave it my all the first 300 and then what was left in the last 100,” Harris said. “It was a great ride, and I did this with great teammates. We came in with high expectations for our season and blessed to be able to run.”
The Bobcats will see Brecht, Buch and Harris graduate after leading the program to standout seasons the past two years. Bruns and Wallace will both be back to lead sprints and look to keep the team momentum going.