Benton baseball closed out the regular season with a 9-0 loss to 3A third-ranked Davenport Assumption in a shortened home game, also recognizing seniors Zane Frese, Casey Gallagher and Hunter Vargason.
Struggles on the mound for Benton allowed Assumption to build up their lead through four innings. The Bobcats had three hits in five innings before the game was cut short by severe weather. Junior Lane Kaestner took the loss, striking out two hitters in two innings and allowing six runs.
“Assumption is a talented team that I expect will make a deep postseason run,” coach Seth Patterson said. “They threw their number one and number two pitchers out against us, getting them ready for the postseason on Friday. We struggled hitting on time and that’s something we’ll have to clean up. We came and played with energy and feel we’re fine in that aspect.”
Ahead of their final home game of the season, each of the three seniors and their families came out to the field to be recognized by the Bobcat faithful. Zane Frese has started all 36 games, totalling 29 hits, 31 runs, 19 RBI, and has struck out 30 hitters in 41 innings pitched. Casey Gallagher leads the Bobcats with 38 hits, 31 runs, 59 outs mainly at centerfield and has struck out 13 in 21 innings pitched. Hunter Vargason had totaled 10 runs in 21 games played.
“All three have been good leaders for this team,” Patterson said. “They will be tremendously missed and I’m glad we were able to recognize them.
The Bobcats (17-19) will travel to Decorah (21-10) on Friday for the first round of Districts. The two teams have not met since a nine-inning semifinal battle in the 2012 State Baseball Tournament.
“They finished second in their conference to a talented Waverly team,” Patterson said. “We know they’re a team that will come out and play determined baseball. We have to play good tournament baseball, like we have the last few years.”