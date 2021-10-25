Clear Creek-Amana may have walked away with the two regular season wins over Benton, but the Bobcats took the big one in a sweep (25-19, 27-25, 25-23) in Tiffin on Thursday to advance to Tuesday’s Regional final.
“[Those losses] left us with motivation to be ready the next time if we faced them,” junior libero Olivia Janss said. “When we made the second round, we knew this would be a hard battle. We just stuck to our game and knew we could do it.”
The result was Benton’s first Regional final in school history against a program the Bobcats have gone 3-20 against since 2008.
“It’s huge because we came out, took charge from the start, stayed aggressive throughout this match and that’s what we needed to do,” coach Mike Embretson said. “What a perfect time for this to all come together for us. The kids are playing hard.”
Benton took advantage of an off night offensively for the host Clippers, varying their attack and keeping volleys alive through all three sets. Senior Alyssa Tegeler led with 14 kills, followed by senior Grace Embretson with 11 kills and 30 assists, junior Addison Phillips with eight kills and sophomore Piper Nelson with seven kills.
“We were able to run our tempo tonight and pass the ball well enough for three or four people to get their attacks in,” Embretson said. “We made it so that [CCA] had to defend against a lot of attacks from different angles.”
A “never say die” attitude on the defensive end also proved key. Grace Embretson also delivered in that category, recording 16 digs to lead the Bobcats. Phillips had 13, sophomore Emma Townsley 11, while Janss and Nelson each had 10. Tegeler also had four blocks and five digs.
“This is a positive team,” Janss said. “Whenever we see each other down, we pick one another up. That’s what a good team is about. We know if we get in a hole, we can come back.”
The Bobcats (25-14) will next face another familiar opponent in Marion (35-8), a team they have also lost to twice in the regular season. Benton put up a tough fight two weeks ago during WaMaC Pool Play against the Wolves in a 20-22 second set loose.
“We have to be relentless,” Embretson said. “Relentless players never give up, and that’s exactly how we have to play on Tuesday.”
The Regional final will be held at Marion on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.