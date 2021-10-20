Benton volleyball has benefited from home games in the first round of Regionals the past two seasons, but Tuesday’s sweep of Grinnell (25-12, 25-16, 25-23) showed the growth a year can provide.
“This team is older and more experienced,” coach Mike Embretson said. “The camaraderie has come a long way from last season and we’re fortunate to have the advantage of a home court game. We had a great crowd and student body supporting us today.”
The Bobcats were merciless in their execution, hitting .247 as a team with five hitters recording four kills or more. Grinnell found only limited windows to hit early on as Benton cruised through the first two sets.
“We knew Grinnell had a couple key hitters we had to take out of the rotation, so they couldn’t get easy swings,” Embretson said. “With our serving, they had to work with sets out of the ordinary.”
Just as it seemed Benton would run Grinnell out of the gym, the Tigers grabbed a short lead in the third set and made the Bobcats work for each point. Serves (16 in three sets) and Grinnell errors would push Benton through and onto the next round of Regional play.
“We weren’t staying disciplined in that third set,” Embretson said. “Once we got back into our own thing, we were okay. We have to see discipline through an entire match, not just one or two sets.”
Senior Alyssa Tegeler had 10 kills, three aces and two blocks in the win. Senior Grace Embretson totaled 26 assists, 20 digs and seven kills. Sophomore Piper Nelson finished with 11 digs.
The Bobcats (24-14) continued postseason play on Thursday at Clear Creek-Amana (27-11) with the winner advancing to face either Marion or Boone on Tuesday.