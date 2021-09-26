Benton football had not played a Homecoming game at home since 2019. Last year’s derecho caused significant damage to the field and threw the media box down into the stands like a discarded can. The 2020 season away from home only made senior Jacob Brecht just that more grateful they were able to celebrate and play at Bobcat Stadium on Friday.
“Any games at home I’m happy for,” Brecht said. “Homecoming with this crowd is amazing. As juniors, we had a season last year that didn’t live up to our expectations. We’ve been working hard ever since.”
That hard work paid off in a 20-13 win over Mount Vernon (3-2) to open District play for the season and cap off a full week of Homecoming events for Benton students and their community.
“Our community is outstanding,” co-coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “I’ve been here my whole life. Seeing the stands full of people supporting us is huge. The way they follow us can’t be understated.”
The crowd made its impact felt early, energizing Benton’s opening drive as Brecht put the Bobcats on the board with a five-yard touchdown run. Stout defense gave Benton the ball right back, but the Mustangs dug deep in the red zone and the Bobcats settled for a field goal from junior Nathan Rottman.
Mount Vernon responded back halfway through the second quarter with a score. Benton hoped to finish the half with another score, but a pass intended for senior Aiden Harris bounced off her helmet and into his defender’s hands. While the Mustangs failed to take advantage and score in the final seconds, the Mustangs had quickly turned this into a competitive ball game.
“We knew they were a talented, well coached team going in,” Zittergruen said. “They have a tough tandem in their running back and quarterback, just like we do. The game of football is all about adjustments, and [Mount Vernon] certainly made the right ones to stall us out.”
Benton opened the third quarter with the ball in their hands, but threw a pick which led to a scoring drive for the Mustangs to go up 13-10. Rottman’s leg came in clutch once again as he tied the game minutes into the fourth quarter. The Bobcat defense came up with a critical stop and a turnover on downs for the Mustangs to give Benton another crack at the end zone with 5:42 remaining. Eating up as much clock as possible, Benton’s drive closed out with senior quarterback Colin Buch running for 15 yards to put the Bobcats up 20-13. One last stop by the defense held the Mustangs back from a comeback, the final buzzer sounding as the Bobcats let the clock run out.
“We were going to compete,” Zittergruen said. “When we saw [Mount Vernon] bite down on Jacob, we knew we had to chance for Colin to keep it on the outside on that last score.”
Brecht totaled 164 all-purpose yards (97 rushing, 67 receiving), scored the first touchdown and totaled 12 tackles hours after being named Homecoming King.
“It’s amazing,” Brecht said. “I didn’t actually expect to win (Homecoming King). It feels great that my peers voted for me. All of the seniors mean so much to me. Hopefully tonight we put some respect on our name.”
Buch threw for 137 yards on 12 of 19 completion, also rushing for 41 yards on nine carries and scoring the winning touchdown. Senior Lawrence Wallace led the Bobcats with 12.5 total tackles.
“This win makes up 1-0 in District play and that’s key,” Zittergruen said. “We’ll enjoy tonight and then we’re back to work. We’ve got a pretty good opponent next Friday on the road in that team from up north. We’re already looking forward to that.”
Benton (4-1) will face Vinton-Shellsburg (2-3) with each team starting off District play with a win. Friday’s game will be the Vikings’ Homecoming. The Bobcats defeated the Vikings last year 28-21 in the season opener for both programs.