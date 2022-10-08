COGGON — Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg cross country competed in their final regular season meet on Saturday at North Linn, the highlight of the cold morning a sixth place finish for the Vikings boys.
VS junior Eli Page led the Vikings with a sixth place finish overall with a time of 16:21, followed by senior Elijah Blix in 12th with a time of 16:43, freshman Alex Torres 13th with a time of 16:46, freshman Jack Blais 48th with a time of 18:10 and junior Aldin Swanson 50th with a time of 18:13. The Vikings currently ranked 20th in Class 3A and have Page and Blix ranked individually.
“This meet was a huge measuring stick for us,” VS coach Jeff Mangold said. “The WaMaC has eight ranked teams this season and we’re excited to be one of them. We feel prepared and hope we can get into that top five at the conference meet, which may be even tougher than our District meet will be.”
The Vikettes finished 10th in the team race, led by sophomore Olivia Primrose in 40th with a time of 21:26, followed by sophomore Ellie Weets in 58th with a time of 23:12, sophomore Isabel Birker 76th with a time of 27:01, junior Rachel Rollinger 77th with a time of 27:21 and senior Annabelle Newton 78th with a time of 28:08.
“We’re looking for big things from Olivia and Ellie as sophomores building up this year and next,” Mangold said. “Our seniors on both teams have been great leaders for the younger runners and continue to push each other.
The Benton boys were 10th in the team race, led by junior Isaac Morris 33rd with a time of 17:43, freshman Caleb Olson 41st with a time of 17:52, senior Blake Daugherty 65th with a time of 18:41, sophomore Luke Lange 69th with a time of 19:07 and junior Marcus Ricklefs 70th with a time of 19:12.
Down two varsity runners, the Bobcat girls finished 11th with senior Gwen King 55th with a time of 22:42, followed by senior Delaney Lohrer 65th with a time of 23:57, sophomore Haiden Moore 68th with a time of 24:45, senior Emma Schwake 70th with a time of 25:03 and freshman Lizzy Wolf 71st with a time of 25:05.
Both schools will compete in the WaMaC Supermeet at Independence on Thursday. State Qualifying Meet assignments will be released on Tuesday, with the meets helds on October 19.