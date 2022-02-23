Jeff Zittergruen’s Bobcat basketball has benefited from “a lot of great kids” in his four years as head girls coach. Each year has seen marked improvements, moving from an 8-13 record in 2019 to a 15-8 finish in 2021.
“We/ve talked about getting better as basketball players and as a team each year,” Zittergruen said. “I think every year we’ve taken those steps forward. I’ve been happy we can share our success with our girls, our kids, our coaches and our school.”
On Tuesday, Benton took its next major leap under Zittergruen as the Bobcats defeated sixth-ranked Grinnell 57-51 to punch their ticket to the 4A State Girls Basketball Tournament, their first trip to Des Moines since 2013.
“This means the world to me,” senior Grace Embretson said. “This is everyone’s goal every year. We went into this season with two goals: win a conference championship and go get a banner. Here we are, doing just that.”
Benton advanced to their first Regional final under Zittergruen with a 59-52 win over Solon at home on Saturday. They faced a difficult challenge on the road against Grinnell (19-4), a squad known for its three-point shooting prowess and led by senior Ivey Schmidt (18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.9 steals per game) and junior Haidyn Hull (12.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg).
“They put a lot of pressure on you to shoot extremely well,” Zittergruen said. “We went into a zone hoping to contain their dribble penetration. They have several girls who are talented.”
The Bobcats found success attacking the rim and getting to the foul line despite their own foul trouble mounting in the first half. The Tigers struggled with their free throw shooting, but were winning the rebound battle and keeping themselves within striking distance at halftime with Benton up 27-22.
“We had to box out, rebound better,” Zittergruen said. “When we needed a bucket, Jenna (Twedt) was willing to hunt for one. We were strong offensively.”
Benton never ceased pressuring the basket, getting some big and-one opportunities created by Twedt and sophomore Zoey Junge. Benton’s season-long troubles at the free throw line evaporated in this elimination game, as Twedt did not miss any of her 14 free throws in the first three quarters and helped give her Bobcats a 40-36 lead going into the final quarter.
“Making it to State has been a goal of mine even before high school,” Twedt said. “I knew I had to put in all the work for my team. (Grinnell) wasn’t going to let me shoot, so I knew I had to take it to the rim more.”
Twedt’s perfect free throw shooting night was broken in the fourth quarter, but foul shots led the Bobcats through the final eight minutes as Grinnell put them in the bonus and were able to close out the game on the line. The Bobcats finished 23 of 26 with their free throws on the night.
“Free throws have been an Achilles Heel for us most of the season,” Zittergruen said. “They were huge tonight. It’s what won us the game.”
A week after breaking a school record with 37 points against Solon in their home finale, Twedt poured in 34 points (17-19 FTs) and four rebounds to help the Bobcats to their upset win in Grinnell.
“Jenna did a nice job of moving the ball, but also finding her own opportunities when she was able to attack,” Zittergruen said.
Sophomore McKenna Kramer had nine points and two assists, sophomore Zoey Junge seven points and nine rebounds in Tuesday’s win. Embretson had four steals as she and Junge led the defensive effort against the Tigers. She credits Zittergruen for being pushing her over the last four years and the team to this point.
“Z has been really good at pushing us to our best potential,” Embretson said. “He knows our potential and our strengths and does a good job of putting us all in positions and situations that work best for the team.”
The Bobcats (19-5) will be the eight seed in the State tournament and face Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. DC-G defeated Benton 60-27 in a non-conference game in December. Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of Benton’s run at the State tournament in the March 4 Cedar Valley Times.