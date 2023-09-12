A bonbon, also bon bon, is a sweet or small confection, especially a small ball coated in chocolate, such as a gourmet chocolate bonbon. The word “bonbon” originated from the French language and simply means “candy.” The name bonbon came from the repetition of the word bon, meaning “good” in the French language, so bonbon literally means “good good.” The word was first used for candied sweets in the French royal court in the 1600s. The name bonbon arose from the reduplication of the word bon, meaning ‘good’ in the French language. In France, bonbons are usually made with a center of fruit, and may contain ganache, caramel, nuts or nougat.
During the 19th century, especially in Victorian England and America, dining tables in upper affluent and middle class homes served as display cases for wealth and societal sophistication. As more and more new foods were introduced, there was an ever increasing demand for specialized flatware with which to serve the new dishes. A bonbon spoon is one such specialized utensil. The only purpose of a bonbon spoon was to serve candies (bonbons, nuts, or other sweets) to guests around the table. Middle class ladies in particular desired serving bonbons from sterling silver spoons expressly designed as bonbon servers, believing that such a spoon signaled good taste, high fashion, and opulent wealth.
Some of the finest silver smiths in the world created bonbon spoons during the late Victorian Age. Collectors look for bonbon spoons fashioned by Tiffany & Company, Gorham, Manufacturing, Redlich & Company, Van Kempen & Zoon, and dozens of less known silver companies.
Collecting Victorian sterling silver bonbon spoons still signals opulent wealth since these spoons often auction for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. A Tiffany “Indian” bonbon spoon is valued at approximately $2,400, and inexpensive Van Kempen & Zoon sterling silver bonbon spoons often sell for around $900.