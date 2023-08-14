VINTON — The annual arts and crafts festival will arrive in downtown Vinton on Saturday, August 26, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and will run through 2:00 p.m.
Featured vendors include:
Scratch Cupcakes
Opal & Hazel’s Woodfired Pizza
Lions Club Food Trailer
42° North Winery
There will be cotton candy, face painting, shaved ice, freeze dried candy, axe throwing and so much more!
There will be pedal car rides for the kids and free games.
The events are sponsored by Tactical Creations, Cedar Valley Bank & Trust, Casey’s and Ehlinger’s Express.