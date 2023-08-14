VINTON — The annual arts and crafts festival will arrive in downtown Vinton on Saturday, August 26, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and will run through 2:00 p.m.

Featured vendors include:

Scratch Cupcakes

Opal & Hazel’s Woodfired Pizza

Lions Club Food Trailer

42° North Winery

There will be cotton candy, face painting, shaved ice, freeze dried candy, axe throwing and so much more!

There will be pedal car rides for the kids and free games.

The events are sponsored by Tactical Creations, Cedar Valley Bank & Trust, Casey’s and Ehlinger’s Express.

