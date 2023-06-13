Dr. Lori Verderame, who writes a column for Collectors Journal, now has yet another television program where viewers can watch her in action.
The program is “King of Collectibles,” and it’s now available for viewing on Netflix. The show, which consists of six episodes, focuses on Goldin Auctions in New Jersey. The owner, Ken Goldin and his staff negotiate multi-million dollar deals for a variety of sports equipment and other objects.
In a recent telephone conversation with Dr. Lori, she said she was excited to be part of the show. “In addition to ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ and ‘Pawn Stars do America,’ I’m thrilled to be part of ‘King of Collectibles,’” she said.
Dr. Lori added that the show is produced by Peyton Manning, and some episodes feature sports superstars such as Mike Tyson, Joe Montana as well as singing star, Drake.
The episode featuring Dr. Lori saw her evaluating a large bin full of Beanie Babies that a client wanted an estimate on. After explaining the differences in Beanie Babies, such as the way they sit; the general condition; the original Ty tags, and other qualities, Dr. Lori determined the price range and gave the team at Goldin Auctions the value of the cute little collectibles.
In addition to her appearances on the aforementioned television programs, Dr. Lori is kept busy with her YouTube program and her antique events which are held all over the country. “The YouTube (program) has had more than 32 million views,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to see who’s collecting and what the values are,” she said, noting that she’s known for giving honest and accurate appraisals. “I probably evaluate 25,000 objects –both public and private,” she said.
With the continued popularity of the internet for buying and selling vintage and antique items, Dr. Lori says lots of items “are hot everywhere.”
And as with all of her appraisals, Dr. Lori, who grew up in Connecticut, puts her research skills to the test when dealing with rare and unusual pieces. For the past 25 years, Dr. Lori has made her home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
After her many years in the business, she has come across quite a variety of interesting items as well as interesting collectors. Whether high profile or not, she said there are quite a few interesting collectors. “It’s a lot of fun to share information with people.”
As for hot collectibles, Dr. Lori said Cabbage Patch dolls are popular as well the Barbie, Ken, Skipper and other materials associated with the Mattel dolls. “The Barbie movie will be coming out and that will spark even more interest in Barbie and her friends,” Dr. Lori said.