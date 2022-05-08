Emily Bowe didn’t come into her first high school season expecting to be Center Point-Urbana soccer’s leading scorer. She’d enjoyed success with her previous teams before, but the freshman found a role almost immediately for a Stormin’ Pointers in need of scoring.
“I found myself stepping into the role of scorer,” Bowe said. “I know I was nervous that first game (against Independence.) But everyone on the team has been so supportive and friendly. I knew they were counting on me.”
Since being held scoreless against the Mustangs to open the season, Bowe has emerged as CPU’s primary weapon, scoring 19 goals on the season with a hat trick coming in a 7-0 win at Benton on Saturday. Her three goals were all assisted on.
“We’re connecting on passes and talking so much more than we did at the beginning of the season,” Bowe said. “We’re getting along really well and having fun together.”
Junior Yana Gross also finished with a hat trick and freshman Reese Johannes had a goal to round out CPU’s scoring. This is their third win a row after a close 1-0 loss to ranked Waverly-Shell Rock. Bowe had two goals in a win over Solon and drew attention from Columbus Catholic defenders in a 3-0 non-conference win.
“It’s been great to have a newcomer that really understands our style of play and is a great teammate,” CPU coach Kevin Schmidt said. “You tell Emily to do something and she’ll go out and do it to the best of her ability. As a team, we’re really staying together and staying focused.”
Benton found itself down five starters in a rare Saturday matchup, meaning some players had plans already in place before the game was rescheduled. The Bobcats were especially missing its midfield presence in senior Grace Embretson and sophomore Piper Nelson, as they struggled to put together possessions and only had one shot attempt in the loss.
“CPU does a great job of executing,” Benton coach Thomas Trainor said. “They can be a hard team to defend against. We had to make due with the girls we had, and they played their butts off. Alison (Newton) and Delaynee (Slouha) have been leaders in our backline for two seasons and definitely our communicators on this team.”
Both teams have a handful of regular season games remaining, with Benton traveling to West Delaware on Tuesday. Benton (5-10) will welcome Williamsburg back to Van Horne on May 18 for Regional play. The Bobcats defeated the Raiders 3-0 behind a hat trick from Nelson in their regular season meeting.
“Williamsburg will not be the same team as before,” Trainer said. “They’ll have one of their best players back from injury. We’ll have to be more prepared this time if we want to achieve our goal of winning a postseason game. We’re definitely happy to not have to take a bus ride this season.”
CPU (9-3) will host Beckman Catholic on May 18 for Regionals. The Stormin’ Pointers defeated the Blazers 3-0 behind two goals from Bowe.