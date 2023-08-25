8/22/23 CEDAR MIXERS
WON LOST
Berry's Lanes 18 5
Here for the beer 16 7
Karr Super Concrete 15 8
Elwick Electric 13 10
Gutter Gang 10 13
Pin Pounders 8 15
Lucky Strikes 7 16
Betty's Fresh Produce 5 18
HDCP Game 1131 - Berry's Lanes 1081 – Pin Pounders 1077 – Elwick Electric
HDCP Ser. 3096 – Berry’s Lanes 2995 – Elwick Electric 2920 - Karr Super Concrete
8/23/23 WEDNESDAY JETS
WON LOST
Specialized Concrete 4 0
Louis Trachta Team 4 0
Tharp Design 3 1
Haefner's Construction 3 1
Fareway 3 1
John's Tire Service 1 3
Vinton Clinic 1 3
C R C 0 4
Terry's Gutter Service 0 4
Ultra Lounge 0 4
HDCP Game 1088 - Tharp Design 1047 - Specialized Concrete 1014 - Vinton Clinic
HDCP Ser. 3098 - Tharp Design 3024 - Specialized Concrete 2961 - John's Tire Service
08/24/23 HI-WAY LASSIES
WON LOST
Ultra Lounge 4 0
Express Yourself 2 2
Farmasi 2 2
C V Times 2 2
Three Rivers Insurance 2 2
HDCP Game 928 - Express Yourself 901 - Three Rivers 872 - C V Times
HDCP Ser. 2570 - Express Yourself 2508 - Farmasi 2496 - C V Times