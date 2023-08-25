8/22/23 CEDAR MIXERS

WON LOST

Berry's Lanes 18 5

Here for the beer 16 7

Karr Super Concrete 15 8

Elwick Electric 13 10

Gutter Gang 10 13

Pin Pounders 8 15

Lucky Strikes 7 16

Betty's Fresh Produce 5 18

HDCP Game 1131 - Berry's Lanes 1081 – Pin Pounders 1077 – Elwick Electric

HDCP Ser. 3096 – Berry’s Lanes 2995 – Elwick Electric 2920 - Karr Super Concrete

8/23/23 WEDNESDAY JETS

WON LOST

Specialized Concrete 4 0

Louis Trachta Team 4 0

Tharp Design 3 1

Haefner's Construction 3 1

Fareway 3 1

John's Tire Service 1 3

Vinton Clinic 1 3

C R C 0 4

Terry's Gutter Service 0 4

Ultra Lounge 0 4

HDCP Game 1088 - Tharp Design 1047 - Specialized Concrete 1014 - Vinton Clinic

HDCP Ser. 3098 - Tharp Design 3024 - Specialized Concrete 2961 - John's Tire Service

08/24/23 HI-WAY LASSIES

WON LOST

Ultra Lounge 4 0

Express Yourself 2 2

Farmasi 2 2

C V Times 2 2

Three Rivers Insurance 2 2

HDCP Game 928 - Express Yourself 901 - Three Rivers 872 - C V Times

HDCP Ser. 2570 - Express Yourself 2508 - Farmasi 2496 - C V Times

Tags