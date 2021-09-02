8/24/21 CEDAR MIXERS
WIN LOST
Gutter Gang 20 3
Dezigns By Jewels 15 8
Berrys Lanes Inc 14 9
Elwick Electric 9 14
Bipolar Rollers 8 15
Bettys Fresh Produce 3 20
HDCP Game 947 – Dezigns by Jewels 94 – Gutter Gang 925 – Berrys lanes Inc.
HDCP Ser 2773 – Gutter Gang 2725 – Berrys Lanes Inc. 2725 – Dezigns by Jewels
Men
Game 211 – Steve Berry 202 – mark Elwick 191 – Brad Stainbrook
Ser. 536 – Steve Berry 535 Andrew Elwick 522 – Cam Karr
Women
Game 157 – Kate Rego 141 – Jackie Seitz 137 – Rita Zook
Ser. 406 – Kate Rego 395 – Rita Zook 383 – Laurie Werning
8/25/21 WENESDAY JETS
D and M Limited 4 0
Vinton Clinic 4 0
Ultra Lounge 4 0
Junk Yard Bar 3 1
Terrys Gutter Service 3 1
A & W 1 3
Haefners construction 1 3
CRC 0 4
Tharp Design 0 4
Fareway 0 4
HDCP Game 1071 – Ultra Lounge 1063 – Junk Yard Bar 1051 – Vinton Clinic
HDCP Ser. 3060 – D and M Limited 3003 – Vinton Clinic 2992 – Ultra Lounge
Game 247 – Randy Sellers 244 – Jeremy Grimm 244 – Earnest Cubbage
Ser. 690 – Randy Arndt 643 – Randy Sellers 636 – Ryan Schoettmer
8/26/21 HI_WAY LASSIES
Three Rivers Insurance 6 2
C V Times 6 2
Ultra Lounge 5 3
Wilson Hite Ult. Wine 5 3
Viking Sewing 0 8
HDCP Game 938 – Wilson Hite Ult. Wine 883 – Ultra Lounge 853 – Three Rivers Ins.
HDCP Ser. 2566 – Ultra Lounge 2555 -Wilson Hite Ult. Wine 2510 — Three Rivers Ins.
Game 182 – Amber Pattee 168 – Jennifer White 163 – Tammy Hobbs
Ser. 500 – Amber Pattee 463 – Jennifer White 450 – Tammy Hobbs