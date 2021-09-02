8/24/21 CEDAR MIXERS

WIN LOST

Gutter Gang 20 3

Dezigns By Jewels 15 8

Berrys Lanes Inc 14 9

Elwick Electric 9 14

Bipolar Rollers 8 15

Bettys Fresh Produce 3 20

HDCP Game 947 – Dezigns by Jewels 94 – Gutter Gang 925 – Berrys lanes Inc.

HDCP Ser 2773 – Gutter Gang 2725 – Berrys Lanes Inc. 2725 – Dezigns by Jewels

Men

Game 211 – Steve Berry 202 – mark Elwick 191 – Brad Stainbrook

Ser. 536 – Steve Berry 535 Andrew Elwick 522 – Cam Karr

Women

Game 157 – Kate Rego 141 – Jackie Seitz 137 – Rita Zook

Ser. 406 – Kate Rego 395 – Rita Zook 383 – Laurie Werning

8/25/21 WENESDAY JETS

D and M Limited 4 0

Vinton Clinic 4 0

Ultra Lounge 4 0

Junk Yard Bar 3 1

Terrys Gutter Service 3 1

A & W 1 3

Haefners construction 1 3

CRC 0 4

Tharp Design 0 4

Fareway 0 4

HDCP Game 1071 – Ultra Lounge 1063 – Junk Yard Bar 1051 – Vinton Clinic

HDCP Ser. 3060 – D and M Limited 3003 – Vinton Clinic 2992 – Ultra Lounge

Game 247 – Randy Sellers 244 – Jeremy Grimm 244 – Earnest Cubbage

Ser. 690 – Randy Arndt 643 – Randy Sellers 636 – Ryan Schoettmer

8/26/21 HI_WAY LASSIES

Three Rivers Insurance 6 2

C V Times 6 2

Ultra Lounge 5 3

Wilson Hite Ult. Wine 5 3

Viking Sewing 0 8

HDCP Game 938 – Wilson Hite Ult. Wine 883 – Ultra Lounge 853 – Three Rivers Ins.

HDCP Ser. 2566 – Ultra Lounge 2555 -Wilson Hite Ult. Wine 2510 — Three Rivers Ins.

Game 182 – Amber Pattee 168 – Jennifer White 163 – Tammy Hobbs

Ser. 500 – Amber Pattee 463 – Jennifer White 450 – Tammy Hobbs