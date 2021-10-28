10/16/21 ZIPPY MIDGETS

WON LOST

Dream Cats 8 1

Team 4 8 1

Bowling Balls on Fire 7 2

Alley Kats 4 5

Stealing Strikers 0 9

Team 5 0 9

HDCP Game 828-Dream Cats 721-Team 4 698-Alley Kats

HDCP Ser. 1552-Dream Cats 1407-Team 4 1390-Alley Kats

Boys

Game 252-Tate Richart 130-Griffin Henkle 126-Aiden Trachta

Ser 460-Tate Richart 246-Aiden Trachta 234-Griffin Henkle

Girls

Game 136-Kadee Kirchner 120-Tynley Christianson 109-Piper Condry

Ser. 256-Kadee Kirchner 204-Piper Condry 197-Tynley Christianson

10/17/21 JR/SR JETS

WON LOST

Bread and Cheese 21 7

4 Amigos 19 9

Strike Squad 18 10

Red Hot Rollers 17 11

RAOS 16 12

Dougie 15 13

Bottom of the Barrel 12 16

Will Bowl for Bacon 11 17

RTJ 10 18

Girls with Balls 10 18

Triple A’s 9 19

Red Bulls 6 22

HDCP Game 857-4 Amigos 828-RAOS 819-Red Bulls

HDCP Ser. 2423-RAOS 2393-4 Amigos 2342-Triple A’s

Boys

Game 229-Dylan Werning 225-Riley Richart 212-Tate Richart

Ser. 607-Riley Richart 582-Dylan Werning 521-Vann Lessig

Girls

Game 191-Scarlett Petrzelka 187-Renee Gram 165-Kylee Kirchner

Ser. 470-Scarlett Petrzelka 449-Renee Gram 448-Kylee Kirchner

10/18/21 MONDAY NITERS MIXED DOUBLES

WON LOST

Corkys Car Care 16 8

Pattee Racing 15 9

Berry’s Lanes Inc. 14 10

We’ve Got Balls 9 15

Gutters and Roses 4 20

HDCP Game 990-Berry’s Lanes Inc. 942-Corkys Car Care 922-Gutters and Roses

HDCP Ser. 2748-Berry’s Lanes Inc. 2626-We’ve Got Balls 2608-Corkys Car Care

Men

Game 266-Jacob Gosse 236-Dakoda Sellers 226-Taylor Pflughaupt

Ser. 2748-Berry’s Lanes Inc. 602-Dakoda Sellers 596-Trevor Brown

Women

Game 223-Amber Pattee 176-Sierra Goodell 176-Stephanie Justice

Ser. 580-Amber Pattee 496-Robbin Eggink 445-Kristi Elwick

10/19/21 CEDAR MIXERS

WON LOST

Dezigns by Jewels 109 98

Bettys Fresh Produce106.5 100.5

Bipolar Rollers 104.5 102.5

Gutter Gang 102.5 104.5

Elwick Electric 102 105

Berry’s Lanes Inc. 96.5 110.5

HDCP Game 1065-Bettys Fresh Produce 1038-Dezigns by Jewels 1008-Berrys Lanes Inc.

HDCP Ser. 3008 Bettys Fresh Produce 2960-Bipolar Rollers 2940-Dezigns by Jewel

Men

Game 256-Loren Seitz 237-Steve Berry 216-Kurt Brubaker

Ser. 600-Loren Seitz 589-Kurt Brubaker 551-Steve Berry

Women

Game 187-Heather Kearns 184-Laurie Werning 174-Jean Zook

Ser. 515-Laurie Werning 482-Jean Zook 478-Heather Kearns

10/20/21 WEDNESDAY JETS

WON LOST

D and M Limited 26 10

Junk Yard Bar 23.5 12.5

Fareway 22.5 13.5

Tharp Design 20 16

Vinton Clinic 17 19

Haefners Construction 17 19

CRC 16 20

Ultra Lounge 15.5 20.5

Terrys Gutter Service 12.5 23.5

A&W 10 26

HDCP Game 1114-CRC 1110-Dand M Limited 1082-Vinton Clinic

HDCP Ser. 3134-Junk Yard Bar 3114-Dand M Limited 3035-CRC

Game 279-Gordan Schoettmer 266-Cyrus Elwick 257-Jacob Gosse

Ser. 626-Jordan Schoettmer 648-Cyrus Elwick 645-Jacob Gosse

10/21/21 HI_WAY LASSIES

WON LOST

Three Rivers Insurance 26 11

Wilson Hite Ult Wine 29 11

Ultra Lounge 25 15

Viking Sewing 17 23

CV Times 14 26

HDCP Game 944-Three Rivers Insurance 883-Viking Sewing 863Wilson Hite Ult Wine

HDCP Ser. 2556-Three Rivers Insurance 2504-Ultra Lounge 2454- Wilson Hite Ult. Wine

Game 216-Ashlyn Christianson 174-Jennifer White 168-Deb Christianson

Ser. 493-Jennifer White 447-Tammy Hobbs 440-Deb Christianson.