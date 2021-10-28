10/16/21 ZIPPY MIDGETS
WON LOST
Dream Cats 8 1
Team 4 8 1
Bowling Balls on Fire 7 2
Alley Kats 4 5
Stealing Strikers 0 9
Team 5 0 9
HDCP Game 828-Dream Cats 721-Team 4 698-Alley Kats
HDCP Ser. 1552-Dream Cats 1407-Team 4 1390-Alley Kats
Boys
Game 252-Tate Richart 130-Griffin Henkle 126-Aiden Trachta
Ser 460-Tate Richart 246-Aiden Trachta 234-Griffin Henkle
Girls
Game 136-Kadee Kirchner 120-Tynley Christianson 109-Piper Condry
Ser. 256-Kadee Kirchner 204-Piper Condry 197-Tynley Christianson
10/17/21 JR/SR JETS
WON LOST
Bread and Cheese 21 7
4 Amigos 19 9
Strike Squad 18 10
Red Hot Rollers 17 11
RAOS 16 12
Dougie 15 13
Bottom of the Barrel 12 16
Will Bowl for Bacon 11 17
RTJ 10 18
Girls with Balls 10 18
Triple A’s 9 19
Red Bulls 6 22
HDCP Game 857-4 Amigos 828-RAOS 819-Red Bulls
HDCP Ser. 2423-RAOS 2393-4 Amigos 2342-Triple A’s
Boys
Game 229-Dylan Werning 225-Riley Richart 212-Tate Richart
Ser. 607-Riley Richart 582-Dylan Werning 521-Vann Lessig
Girls
Game 191-Scarlett Petrzelka 187-Renee Gram 165-Kylee Kirchner
Ser. 470-Scarlett Petrzelka 449-Renee Gram 448-Kylee Kirchner
10/18/21 MONDAY NITERS MIXED DOUBLES
WON LOST
Corkys Car Care 16 8
Pattee Racing 15 9
Berry’s Lanes Inc. 14 10
We’ve Got Balls 9 15
Gutters and Roses 4 20
HDCP Game 990-Berry’s Lanes Inc. 942-Corkys Car Care 922-Gutters and Roses
HDCP Ser. 2748-Berry’s Lanes Inc. 2626-We’ve Got Balls 2608-Corkys Car Care
Men
Game 266-Jacob Gosse 236-Dakoda Sellers 226-Taylor Pflughaupt
Ser. 2748-Berry’s Lanes Inc. 602-Dakoda Sellers 596-Trevor Brown
Women
Game 223-Amber Pattee 176-Sierra Goodell 176-Stephanie Justice
Ser. 580-Amber Pattee 496-Robbin Eggink 445-Kristi Elwick
10/19/21 CEDAR MIXERS
WON LOST
Dezigns by Jewels 109 98
Bettys Fresh Produce106.5 100.5
Bipolar Rollers 104.5 102.5
Gutter Gang 102.5 104.5
Elwick Electric 102 105
Berry’s Lanes Inc. 96.5 110.5
HDCP Game 1065-Bettys Fresh Produce 1038-Dezigns by Jewels 1008-Berrys Lanes Inc.
HDCP Ser. 3008 Bettys Fresh Produce 2960-Bipolar Rollers 2940-Dezigns by Jewel
Men
Game 256-Loren Seitz 237-Steve Berry 216-Kurt Brubaker
Ser. 600-Loren Seitz 589-Kurt Brubaker 551-Steve Berry
Women
Game 187-Heather Kearns 184-Laurie Werning 174-Jean Zook
Ser. 515-Laurie Werning 482-Jean Zook 478-Heather Kearns
10/20/21 WEDNESDAY JETS
WON LOST
D and M Limited 26 10
Junk Yard Bar 23.5 12.5
Fareway 22.5 13.5
Tharp Design 20 16
Vinton Clinic 17 19
Haefners Construction 17 19
CRC 16 20
Ultra Lounge 15.5 20.5
Terrys Gutter Service 12.5 23.5
A&W 10 26
HDCP Game 1114-CRC 1110-Dand M Limited 1082-Vinton Clinic
HDCP Ser. 3134-Junk Yard Bar 3114-Dand M Limited 3035-CRC
Game 279-Gordan Schoettmer 266-Cyrus Elwick 257-Jacob Gosse
Ser. 626-Jordan Schoettmer 648-Cyrus Elwick 645-Jacob Gosse
10/21/21 HI_WAY LASSIES
WON LOST
Three Rivers Insurance 26 11
Wilson Hite Ult Wine 29 11
Ultra Lounge 25 15
Viking Sewing 17 23
CV Times 14 26
HDCP Game 944-Three Rivers Insurance 883-Viking Sewing 863Wilson Hite Ult Wine
HDCP Ser. 2556-Three Rivers Insurance 2504-Ultra Lounge 2454- Wilson Hite Ult. Wine
Game 216-Ashlyn Christianson 174-Jennifer White 168-Deb Christianson
Ser. 493-Jennifer White 447-Tammy Hobbs 440-Deb Christianson.