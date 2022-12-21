The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) on Monday announced that high school soccer in the state will move from three classes to four beginning this spring to address significant gaps in enrollment in the current classes.
“With the growth of soccer, particularly in our smaller schools, adding an additional class will reduce the disparity in enrollment in each class, providing for a more competitive season and state tournament series,” IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating wrote in a release. “We anticipate the additional class will encourage even more schools to join one of our fastest growing sports.”
The move to four classes will see Class 4A feature the largest 36 participating programs, the next 40 largest schools in Class 3A, the next 48 schools in Class 2A and the remaining schools in Class 1A. According to recent enrollment numbers released by the IHSAA, Vinton-Shellsburg, Benton and Center Point-Urbana will compete in Class 2A this spring.
“I had no idea this was even a possibility before today, but I feel this is a good thing for one of the fastest growing sports in Iowa,” VS coach Kyle McAbee said. “A couple of seasons ago, we were playing in 2A with schools ranging from 250 to 750 kids enrolled. We played competitions with twice the students in their building. Moving to four classes will keep things more balanced and competitive.”
McAbee noted that while it takes “several years” for a school to start a soccer program, he has seen an increasing number of smaller school districts recently add the sport, including Clayton Ridge two seasons ago.
“They had a winning record last season and were immediately successful because of youth programs they’ve had there for years,” McAbee said. “I know there are even more communities out there pushing for a program. Hopefully, this move will give them some traction.”
The 2023 postseason will begin for Class 2A on Monday, May 15, with the second round following on May 22 and the substate final on May 24. Postseason brackets will be released on May 8 for all four classes.