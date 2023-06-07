BRANDON- Brandon Days is paying tribute to our military for this year’s annual
celebration. August 4th and 5th will be Brandon Days: God Bless the USA-A
Salute to our Military.”
Kicking off the festivities will be a bags tournament at 7:00 pm and finish
the night at Phats Pub and Grub to enjoy food and a beer garden.
Saturday’s schedule will have a food stand, pie and ice cream by Brandon
United Methodist Women.
There is a breakfast burrito booth fundraiser starting at 8: am on the
corner of Wilson and Main with the Big Ball Tournament slated at the same
time.
Immediately following is the 16th Annual Tractorcade which will be featured
in the parade and travel 60 miles until it returns to the Community Center
for Dinner.
A talent show is set to start at noon with kids bag tournament following.
Activities for the rest of the day will feature Danny Whitson for musical
entertainment, a pie eating contest, face-painting and balloon creations, a
plate dinner and auction and raffle.
To conclude the celebration, activity-goers can go to Phats Pub and Grub
for a dance in the beer garden featuring entertainment by Hard Tellin’
Band, a classic rock cover band out of Independence, Iowa.
More details regarding entry fee, schedule and entertainment can be found
at the Brandon Area Community Club Facebook page.