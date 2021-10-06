BRANDON-When friends of Denise Lehman come to visit she and her husband in Brandon, they’re struck by how neighborly the people are here. “If you need help, it’s guaranteed someone will help out,” says Lehman. She says, “friendship and loyalty go beyond your address.” Perhaps that was what local resident Ruth Sweet was thinking when she came up with the slogan for Brandon, Iowa, “A Little Town We’re Proud to Call Home.”
Lehman is the Treasurer of the Brandon Area Community Club and a long-time resident of this small community just north of Vinton. But she wears many hats in her efforts to make her town an attractive place to live, raise a family and grow. She’s also the editor of the local newsletter she publishes and distributes every quarter and the president of the United Methodist Women there in town. And she has some tales to tell.
There’s the backstory about the huge, world famous, tourist-drawing frying pan. Not quite the world’s biggest, since Washington state boasts one with a handle just four inches longer than Brandon’s. But it’s definitely the largest frying pan in Iowa. So how did it come about? “Our former mayor Ron Boyer suggested it at a meeting after our annual Cowboy Breakfast, years ago,” explained Lehman. As the story goes, several area farmers took a 500-gallon fuel barrel, flattened it and scaled it to the size of a Wagner cast iron skillet. Later, a handle was welded to it and it became an iconic symbol, not just to highlight the September Cowboy Breakfast community fundraiser but as a veritable tourist attraction. It brought visitors from all over the country to Brandon to have their photos taken alongside the sculpture.
Or the legend of Brandon’s founding. It was back in 1850 as Joseph B. Stainbrook, along with his wife and baby daughter headed west across the wide-open prairies of the heartland bound for California during the Gold Rush and had camped out near Lime Creek. When they woke the next morning, they found their horses had been stolen, so they stayed put, built their home and raised a family just south of where Brandon sits today. Stainbrook family reunions are held periodically at the Community Club and descendants of Joseph and Katheryn, Denny and Donna Stainbrook still reside in Brandon today.
Denise tells of the way the Community Club came about. When it was determined that The You and I Club, The Betterment Committee and The Brandon Recreation Association were duplicating efforts to promote the town nearly 30 years ago, organizers decided to create one umbrella group. Hence, the Brandon Area Community Club. Today, volunteers plan and organize events such as Brandon Days in August, the Cowboy Breakfast in September and the Brandon Christmas Event in December.
A new community center in town hosts weddings, reunions and Celebrations of Life and the Brandon City Park has been given a facelift with a new concession stand and improved restroom facilities.
With Halloween just around the corner, plans are underway now for the annual Halloween Costume Party, Sunday, October 31st from one until three PM. It will be held at the Community Center where families can bring the kids for buckets of candy, crafts, entertainment and a Halloween costume contest. Area businesses donate door prizes for awards for the best costumes, including family group costumes. Lehman says they’re expecting approximately 120 in attendance. The kids will go trick-or-treating afterwards.
All in all, Brandon is a bustling little town thanks to the residents who work to make that happen. For these folks, it’s true… Brandon, Iowa is “A Little Town We’re Proud to Call Home.”