As an educator, the story of Helen Keller has always been inspiring to me. Most of us know the story. At 19 months old she contracted an illness that left her both deaf and blind. This led to a childhood of struggle, unable to communicate and articulate her needs she was often frustrated. All of this changed on March 5th, 1887 when a 20-year-old Anne Sullivan arrived at the Keller’s home.
Anne was determined to break into Helen’s world. Having suffered from blindness herself after several unsuccessful surgeries, Anne was well versed in sign language. After a month of what seemed like no breakthroughs, she had an epiphany. She took Helen to the well pump and began pumping cool water on her hand. While thrusting her one hand under, Anne tapped out the letters w-a-t-e-r over and over on her other hand. Eventually, Helen tapped the letters back, w-a-t-e-r.
This was the first communication that allowed Anne to see into Helen’s mind.
This inspired event led to an excited Anne to begin to tap out words all over the yard, g-r-o-u-n-d, g-r-a-s-s, p-o-s-t, and on and on she went. This translated into an entire world being opened to Helen and into her speaking, writing and even finishing college. Helen went on to become an internationally known speaker, and author. All because one person broke into her world.
As we continue in this Advent season, I am reminded of another who broke into our world, Jesus Christ. He came as a baby, Emmanuel, God with us. God knew we, who were blinded by this world, needed someone who would become one of us. As Jesus came to us in human form he tapped out on his hands as he was nailed to the cross the words, l-o-v-e, j-o-y, and h-o-p-e.
During this special time, I encourage you to spread these words to others. As we carry the ability to break into the world of one another let us tap these letters into the hearts and minds of all we encounter, l-o-v-e, j-o-y and h-o-p-e.