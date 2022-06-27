The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office no longer has a K-9 officer.
Mo, who joined the ranks in May of 2020, is officially retired from his duties.
Sheriff Dan Pickett told the Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Monday that Mo’s handler, Deputy Glenn Beenblossom has moved on to another job and due to the age of the dog, and the complexity of bonding the dog with another handler, the decision was made to let the dog stay with Beenblossom.
Mo was purchased through a non-profit called Dogs for Law Enforcement (DLE) with a $3,000 grant. He earned a narcotics certificate on April 17, 2020 and another certificate designating him as a police service dog on April 22, 2020, the sheriff told Waverly Newspapers after the board meeting.
Mo’s last training was in Spencer, on March 28 and 29. Last year, he received 40 hours of training in Independence, the Sheriff said.
Pickett added that no public money was used for the purchase or training of the dog. As part of the contract with DLE, the sheriff’s office committed to 16 hours of training monthly as well as keeping the K-9 in service for three years.
Since Mo has been in service for two years only, Sheriff Pickett worked with DLE and it was determined that because of Mo’s age— he is 5— and because of the bonding time that it takes to retrain a dog with a new handler, it would be unfeasible to reassign Mo to another deputy. Hence, Mo will stay with Beenblossom as a canine family member.
“It’s hard to take a dog and move it to another handler,” Pickett told Waverly Newspapers.
Recent K9 officers—
Prior to Mo, the sheriff’s office had two K-9 four-legged officers. Both were bought and trained by longtime Deputy Terry Dehmlow.
Dehmlow, who served as Denver’s police chief for 24 years before joining the sheriff’s office in 2001, had trained numerous dogs for police purposes.
The two canines he handled at the sheriff’s office were German shepherds.
“I think they are a phenomenal dog, I am partial to German shepherds,” he said.
As a deputy, Dehmlow first bought and trained Ali, in 2003, and certified him in narcotics. Ali served until 2011.
“He lived a great life,” Dehmlow said.
In 2015, after grieving over Ali and with encouragement from the schools and his two sons, Dehmlow bought Reign. He trained her and like Ali, she served the DARE program at area elementary schools.
“Nobody said hi to me, they just wanted to see Reign,” Dehmlow said.
“She was the queen, she reigned.”
Dehmlow’s last day as a deputy in May of 2019 was also Reign’s last day as a K-9.
Dehmlow, who has been the state coordinator for the Iowa DARE program for the past 20 years, and is also the coordinator for the Iowa Peace Officers Association for the past 15, says that having a K-9 dog is important for an agency and the community it serves.
The deputy put his money where his mouth was.
“I paid for my own dogs and their training,” Dehmlow said. “That’s how important I felt it was.
Mo no more
Sheriff Pickett said that many small law enforcement agencies do not have a K-9.
He said he cleared Mo’s release from legal obligations with the county attorney Kasey Wadding as well.
According to the conditions of the release, Mo cannot be used to serve in another law enforcement agency. Bremer County has been released from grant obligations, records state.
Donations were solicited for training from the public while Mo was in service. The sheriff said that the account will remain open in case “somebody else in our agency has an interest down the road in being a dog handler.”
“Beenblossom not only had the 16 hours that we had to put in for the grant, but put many hours on his own as that’s what it takes to be a good dog handler,” he said.
During the Monday meeting at the supervisors chambers, Dewey Hildebrandt, the chair and a former sheriff, said that his only question was whether the county was free of any liability, which Pickett answered in the affirmative during his remarks.
“Smaller agencies struggle more with having a K-9 because of the expense and the amount of training,” Pickett told Waverly Newspapers after the meeting.