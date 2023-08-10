Baby Contest:
There were 46 contestants from the following cities: Waterloo, Denver, Waverly, Tripoli, Fairbank, Clarksville, Cedar Falls, Ackley, Readlyn , Sumner, Plainfield, Janesville, Shell Rock, New Hampton, Parkersburg, Maynard, Fredericksburg., Dunkerton
The winners are as follows:
Chubbiest Cheeks newborn - 8 months
Azella, daughter of Mark and Libby Wilson, Waterloo
chubbiest cheeks, 9 months - 16 months
Hayden, son of Matt and Ashley Elbert, Fairbank
Chubbiest Cheeks 17 mths - 24 months
Shayley, daughter of Maddie Byl and Matthew Byl, Waverly
Parent-Child look alike - newborn-8 mths
Brooks, son of Austin Newbrough and Naomi Nuss, Tripoli
parent-child look alike - 8 mths-16 months
Nora, daughter pf Jada amd Caden Hardin, Waverly
parent-child look alike - 17 mths - 24 mths
Loretta, daughter of Jordan and Michael Cornwell, Waverly
Prettiest eyes - newborn-8 mths
Jemma, daughter of Virginia Bucholz, Wav erly
prettiest eyes - 9 mths - 16 mths
Camryn, daughter of Mith & Tanya Humphrey, Clarksville
prettiest eyes - 17 mths - 24 mths
Brooks son of Morgan and Phil Delagardeole, Dunkerton
Least Hair - newborn - 8 mths
Cooper, son of Cole and Nicole Staudt, Denver
least hair - 9 mths - 16 mths Jaya, daughter of Bailey and Tanner Klein, Tripoli
most Hair - nwborn - 8 mths
Maeve, daughter of Cory and Maddie Meister, Sumner
most hair - 9 mths - 16 mths
Keenan son of Baylee Deterding, Fredericksburg
most hair - 17 mths - 24 mths
Greyson, son of Mary and Roland Tempel, Tripoli
The 2023 Baby Contest Queen was Shayley Byl and the 2023 Baby Contest King was Brooks Delagardeole
Combine Derby Results:
Medium Combines:
First Heat:
Advance: #10 Mark Jirak
Advance: #13 Andy Davis
3. #14 Trevor Eggena
4. #7 John Dilger
Second Heat:
Advance: #15 Nathan Eggena
Advance: #8 Justin Dilger
3. #9 Greg Meester
4. #12 Andrew Matthias
5. # 11 JT Thomas
Large Combines:
First Heat:
Advance: #16 Kyle Kueker
Advance: #19 Jake Mundt
3. #18 Andrew Busch
4. # 20 John Sorenson
Second Heat:
Advance: #17 Nic Brase
Advance: #21 Logan Buseman
3. #23 Zane Weiss
4. #22 Chris Schmitt
Small Combine Feature:
WINNER: #6 Ryan Weiss
2. #4 Nate Brandt
3. #1 Jake Mundt
4. #5 Jerry Kass
5. #3 Zach Kraenzle
6. #2 Dan McCubbin (DQ)
Medium Combines Feature:
WINNER: #8 Justin Dilger
2. #10 Mark Jirak
3. #15 Nathan Eggena
4. #13 Andy Davis
Large Combine Feature:
WINNER: #21 Logan Buseman
2. #16 Kyle Kueker
3. #17 Nic Brase
4. #19 Jake Mundt
Prettiest Combine Award:
JT Thomas (Mater the Greater)
Kyle Kueker (ISU Moo)
Andrew Busch (Buschhhh)
Tough Luck:
Dan McCubbin - Couldn’t enter track
Sportsmanship:
Memorable Moment:
Jerry Kass - Dragging rear end