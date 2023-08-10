Baby Contest:

There were 46 contestants from the following cities: Waterloo, Denver, Waverly, Tripoli, Fairbank, Clarksville, Cedar Falls, Ackley, Readlyn , Sumner, Plainfield, Janesville, Shell Rock, New Hampton, Parkersburg, Maynard, Fredericksburg., Dunkerton

The winners are as follows:

Chubbiest Cheeks newborn - 8 months

Azella, daughter of Mark and Libby Wilson, Waterloo

chubbiest cheeks, 9 months - 16 months

Hayden, son of Matt and Ashley Elbert, Fairbank

Chubbiest Cheeks 17 mths - 24 months

Shayley, daughter of Maddie Byl and Matthew Byl, Waverly

Parent-Child look alike - newborn-8 mths

Brooks, son of Austin Newbrough and Naomi Nuss, Tripoli

parent-child look alike - 8 mths-16 months

Nora, daughter pf Jada amd Caden Hardin, Waverly

parent-child look alike - 17 mths - 24 mths

Loretta, daughter of Jordan and Michael Cornwell, Waverly

Prettiest eyes - newborn-8 mths

Jemma, daughter of Virginia Bucholz, Wav erly

prettiest eyes - 9 mths - 16 mths

Camryn, daughter of Mith & Tanya Humphrey, Clarksville

prettiest eyes - 17 mths - 24 mths

Brooks son of Morgan and Phil Delagardeole, Dunkerton

Least Hair - newborn - 8 mths

Cooper, son of Cole and Nicole Staudt, Denver

least hair - 9 mths - 16 mths Jaya, daughter of Bailey and Tanner Klein, Tripoli

l

most Hair - nwborn - 8 mths

Maeve, daughter of Cory and Maddie Meister, Sumner

most hair - 9 mths - 16 mths

Keenan son of Baylee Deterding, Fredericksburg

most hair - 17 mths - 24 mths

Greyson, son of Mary and Roland Tempel, Tripoli

The 2023 Baby Contest Queen was Shayley Byl and the 2023 Baby Contest King was Brooks Delagardeole

Combine Derby Results:

Medium Combines:

First Heat:

Advance: #10 Mark Jirak

Advance: #13 Andy Davis

3. #14 Trevor Eggena

4. #7 John Dilger

Second Heat:

Advance: #15 Nathan Eggena

Advance: #8 Justin Dilger

3. #9 Greg Meester

4. #12 Andrew Matthias

5. # 11 JT Thomas

Large Combines:

First Heat:

Advance: #16 Kyle Kueker

Advance: #19 Jake Mundt

3. #18 Andrew Busch

4. # 20 John Sorenson

Second Heat:

Advance: #17 Nic Brase

Advance: #21 Logan Buseman

3. #23 Zane Weiss

4. #22 Chris Schmitt

Small Combine Feature:

WINNER: #6 Ryan Weiss

2. #4 Nate Brandt

3. #1 Jake Mundt

4. #5 Jerry Kass

5. #3 Zach Kraenzle

6. #2 Dan McCubbin (DQ)

Medium Combines Feature:

WINNER: #8 Justin Dilger

2. #10 Mark Jirak

3. #15 Nathan Eggena

4. #13 Andy Davis

Large Combine Feature:

WINNER: #21 Logan Buseman

2. #16 Kyle Kueker

3. #17 Nic Brase

4. #19 Jake Mundt

Prettiest Combine Award:

JT Thomas (Mater the Greater)

Kyle Kueker (ISU Moo)

Andrew Busch (Buschhhh)

Tough Luck:

Dan McCubbin - Couldn’t enter track

Sportsmanship:

Memorable Moment:

Jerry Kass - Dragging rear end

Tags