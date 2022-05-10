Join the Bremer County GOP for a free summer grill-out to meet local candidates before the June primary. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the individuals that want to represent you at the county and state level. We will also say “thank you” to our elected officials who will be serving their last term representing Bremer County.
The event will be held on Thursday, May 12, from 5:30 – 7:45 p.m. at Tripoli’s Chapin Park; 303 Sixth Ave SE. Social will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The program will start at 6:45 p.m. with a discussion with candidates and office holders.
To respond for the free meal and program, please email your name and count to bremercorepublicans@gmail.com.
This is a family friendly event to encourage all ages to learn more about issues and solutions at local and state government levels.