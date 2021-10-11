VINTON: Brenda J. Happel, 81, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha, following an extended illness.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday October 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.
Brenda was born on May 31, 1940 in rock Rapids, IA, to Wayne and Aletha (Yost) Hagerty. She graduated from Vinton High School with the class of 1958. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Derold Happel at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton.
Derold and Brenda farmed west of Vinton for 43 years, and Brenda also served as the site coordinator for the Kirkwood Community College Vinton Center for a number of years. Brenda was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was the Sunday School Superintendent, and a member of the choir, bell choir, and also served on the building committee for the construction of the new church in 1977. She loved music and was a member of the Sweet Adelines. Brenda and Derold enjoyed summers at Holiday Lake, and many winters at Sun City, AZ. They also hosted many 4th of July parties at the farm.
Brenda is survived by her sons, Rick Happel of Vinton, Doug (Jennifer Strange) Happel of Vinton; 3 grandchildren, Renee Happel of Des Moines, Rebecca (Matt) Sturtz of Vinton, and Michael Happel of Vinton; 5 great-grandchildren; her sister Lois (Perry) Ewins of Robins; brother-in-law Vernon (Betty) Happel of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Derold in 2015.
