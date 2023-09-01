Vinton — Vinton business owner, Emily Henkle has recently added to her bliss. A 2014 Vinton-Shellsburg graduate, Henkle purchased Nature’s Corner seven years ago, at the age of 20. Recently, Henkle expanded her dream with the opening of Bridal Garden in the building directly behind her flower shop.
“A bridal shop has always been part of my dream, but I focused on the flowers first to build towards this. We purchased the building in October last year and it took 10 months for the complete remodel. I am nothing without my employees and family supporting and helping me,” Henkle said.
Henkle’s love for flower arranging began early in her high school career when she interned at Nature’s Corner for former owner Cindy Elwick. After completing the flower arrangement program at Kirkwood, Henkle returned to Nature’s Corner where she was employed until she purchased the store herself. Henkle still spends most of her days at the flower shop working with flowers. Daily operations at the Bridal Garden are handled by Manager Heidi Schumacher.
The Bridal Garden is located at 315 A Ave, downtown Vinton from 9:30am to 5pm Monday through Friday, and until 2pm on Saturdays. Appointments for gown fittings are typically made in advance and last 90 minutes. If there are no appointments on the books the staff at Bridal Garden is happy to help walk-ins, or extend existing appointments when possible.
Brides can expect a comfortable, relaxing environment for gown shopping at Bridal Garden, with two large dressing rooms, a sofa and several comfy chairs in the viewing area, good lighting, and friendly assistance. If a bride chooses a gown from Bridal Garden, she will also receive a complimentary bouquet from Nature’s Corner. Complimentary vouchers for flowers are also given when a bride shops at the bridal store, and vice versa. Since opening Henkle has handled both the gown and the flowers for at least one bride. She is happy to provide this service to more brides in the future.
Although there are no off-the-rack sales at Bridal Garden yet, there are 80 sample gowns onsite, from both private and public designers, some European. Sample gowns range in sizes 6-30, but Henkle said she is able to order gowns ranging from 0-40. Prices for the gowns range from $750-$2800.
Alterations are not handled at Bridal Garden, but information on several seamstresses in the area is available. Other local vendor options, like catering, DJ services, jewelry, and wedding venue options are also showcased in the store. Any local vendors are encouraged to bring in their information if they would like representation.
In addition to gowns, bridal accessories are also available. If a bride already has her gown, Henkle said they are happy to help with veils, removable sleeves, jewelry or other accessories to help brides complete their look. Bridal party gifts are also available. There is also a small general merchandise area available for walk-in customers not bridal shopping. Some non-formal dresses, jewelry, and other accessories are available.
Henkle’s advice to brides is to limit the amount of people they bring along to help choose their gown. “Small groups are best. Brides can be easily overwhelmed by too many opinions at times, so an intimate group typically works best,” Henkle said.
To schedule an appointment at the Bridal Garden, call (319) 318-5084, or email the store at thebridalgarden23@gmail.com. More information is also available on the website at thebridalgarden.net.