VINTON -- Things might just get a little "hairy" next Saturday night in downtown Vinton. At least that's what everyone is hoping.
For the second year in a row, Bright Lights On Fourth will be held in downtown Vinton. The event -- once known as Benton County Country Fest -- will be headlined by the hugely popular band Hairball and co-promoter Kevin Schlarbaum is hoping that the big name will bring in a big crowd.
"We're excited," said Schlarbaum, who along with his wife Jackie have been running the show for the last decade. "We're hoping for a lot of people having a lot of fun."
The Schlarbaums started the annual show as a country concert at the Benton County Fairgrounds, but last year moved it downtown, between A & First Avenues. And even with a threat of rain, around 1400 people were in attendance. But with the popularity of Hairball, coupled with expected good weather, Schlarbaum is optimistic about a big crowd.
"It would be great to get to 2,000 people this year," he said. "Although 3,000 would nice too.
"Moving downtown is something I'd always thought about," Schlarbaum added. "Last year was really good, but you always want it to be better."
Schlarbaum said that beer prices will hold pretty steady this year, and VSU Special Olympics will be selling pop and water, along with snacks. One of the events new sponsors, Metro Harley Davidson, will be selling tickets for a drawing for new Harley and for a new side-by-side.
Tickets for the show are $25 and are available at Ehlinger's Express, Fareway, Tactical Creations, Double Z's and Metro Harley, as well as online at www.BentonCountyMusicFest.com
"We hope everyone can make it out for a great show," Schlarbaum said.