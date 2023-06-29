VINTON-Brittany Lynn Becker, 29, earned her “Angel Wings” Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11 at Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home, Vinton, with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Brittany was born April 8, 1994 in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Jon Becker and Tina (Lahue) Gilchrist. She attended Vinton-Shellsburg High School, graduating in 2012. Brittany earned her CNA degree and was employed as an in-home health care provider. In the summer of 2015, Brittany met Justin Robinson, the love of her life, while at the demo in Vinton. Their relationship was on like “wild fire” from that moment on. The two of them were inseparable, especially when warm weather hit and motorcycle season began. The bike never started or went anywhere without her “rear end” in the seat behind Justin.
When not on the bike, you could find Brittany hanging out with family and/or close friends having a laugh or two. She also had a special place in her heart for her little brother, Noah and for Sophia and Ella, who she considered more as her nieces instead of her cousins.
Brittany is survived by her parents, Steve and Tina of Vinton; brother, Noah of Vinton; fiancé, Justin Robinson of Waterloo; her beloved dog, Bronco; aunts: Marcie McNeal (Scott Schlitter) of Vinton and Gina Lahue of Marion; uncles: Jerry McNeal of Vinton and Duane (Missy) McNeal of Waterloo; cousins: Jared, Lily and Logan McNeal of Waterloo, Mitchell (Lexy) Schlitter of Vinton, Megan Schlitter of Vinton and Kristy, Thomas, Sophia and Ella Cox of Vinton; inherited sister, Carly Schlarbaum of Mt. Auburn; future sister-in-law, Kim (Lacey) Robinson of Waterloo; great uncle, Francis Lahue of TX; and especially all of her biological and self-adopted aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jon Becker; paternal grandparents, Dwayne and Jackie Becker; maternal grandparents: Marjorie Lahue and Jim and Cathy Lahue; maternal great-grandparents: Margaret McNeal and Harvey and Lola McNeal; and uncles, Jay and Jeff Becker.
A memorial fund has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.