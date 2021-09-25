WINTHROP – Class 1A’s second-ranked Springville Orioles (16-2) were in town on Tuesday night for a Tri-Rivers Conference volleyball match with the East Buchanan Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers were valiant in the effort, but Springville was just too much and coasted to a 3-0 win.
1 2 3 T
East Buchanan 10 4 10 0
Springville 25 25 25 3
ALBURNETT – The Lady Bucs were on the road on Thursday night, traveling to Alburnett (3-16).
East Buchanan would lose a hard-fought 5-set match, 3-2.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Alburnett 17 25 17 25 15 3
East Buch 25 20 25 16 13 2
No stats available come press time.
East Buchanan falls to 10-8 on the year and will be back home on Tuesday night, hosting the Central City Wildcats (13-9).