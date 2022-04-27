Colin Buch arrived in Iowa nearly two years ago with a goal of getting himself into a Division I football program by the time he graduated from Benton Community, the same program his father, Doug Buch, had emerged from ahead of a career with Hawkeye football.
But then track came along and changed his plans.
“Track is a fairly big deal in Wisconsin,” Buch said. “But honestly, it’s unbelievable here in Iowa. The overall atmosphere is so competitive and fun. I fell in love with it last year.”
Buch will hang up his football cleats and continue his athletic career in track, announcing his commitment and signing with the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday around friends and family.
“They were my first official visit,” Buch said. “They were very straightforward to me the whole recruiting process. I knew I wanted to stay closer to home. They have great facilities, great school, and an unbelievable team. It just felt right.”
Buch qualified for the State Coed Track Meet in four events in 2021, including individually in the 400m hurdles. Interest from track programs soon followed and Buch quickly realized he could make his college dreams a reality in a different sport.
“I found myself enjoying the track recruiting process,” Buch said. “They judge you so much on potential. I’ve had a lot of fun with football, but my senior year was really tough on me physically. I knew going for track was the right decision for me personally.”
Buch selected UNI over offers from South Dakota, Incarnate Word and Texas State. He plans to be a decathlete; participating in a wide range of activities including sprints, jumps, throws and hurdles.
“I’m excited to learn new events, like javelin throwing,” Buch said. “I want to be a student of the game and learn everything track and field has to offer.”
Benton coach Kory Winsor was present for Buch’s signing, praising his senior athlete for the leadership and effort he’s brought to the program since day one.
“He’s a very genuine person, great athlete,” Winsor said. “He hasn’t reached his potential yet and will continue to grow strong. UNI does a great job of recruiting in-state guys and are getting a good one in Colin.”
Colin is the son of Doug Buch of Van Horne and Amanda Buch. Outside of track, Buch has been involved in football, basketball and National Honor Society at Benton. Buch plans to study construction management at UNI.