INDEPENDENCE – Over three hundred Buchanan County Cattlemen and supporters gathered Saturday, Jan. 22 for their annual banquet.
They recognized and celebrated youth and seasoned cattlemen’s and cattlewomen’s accomplishments and prepared for the coming year.
The prime rib dinner was catered by Fat Chef’s Catering of Winthrop. Desserts were furnished by the Byron Vikings and the Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4H clubs. An additional dessert choice was soft serve ice cream with toppings.
The keynote speaker was FFA member Gabe Hanson of La Porte City. Gabe took a Silver in Prepared Public Speaking at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo held in Indianapolis, Ind. last October. The topic was on the problems with the beef processing industry being controlled by four large companies. He cited not only control issues, but the shutdowns caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Bigger is not always better,” he said.
After his speech champions from the 2021 Buchanan County Fair Livestock shows were recognized. Awards were then presented to cattle producers and supporters. And the end of the presentations the Beef Royalty from past years were thanked and the new Beef Queen and Princess were crowned.
