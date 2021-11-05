The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program and ISU Extension and Outreach office in Buchanan County will be hosting scheduled reshows of Commercial Continuing Instruction Courses (C-CIC) this fall as an additional opportunity for commercial pesticide applicators to be trained. The local attendance site is Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence. Preregistration may be required and walk-ins are NOT guaranteed admission
To obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Brenda Fuller, office assistant, bgfuller@iastate.edu at the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Buchanan County at 319-334-7161. The registration fee is $35/$45 or $60/$70 for PCO.
Additional information about this and other courses offered through the Pesticide Safety Education Program may be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.
Here is the schedule for the Buchanan County CIC reshow dates and times:
- Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators, Categories 3O, 3T, and 3OT
1st Showing date, time: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Reshow date, time: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
- Aquatic, Forest, and Right-of-Way Pest Management, Categories 5, 2, and 6
Reshow date, time: TBA Call the office at 319-334-7161 and set up a time before Dec. 20 that works for you.
- Pest Control Operators, Categories 7A, 7B, and 8
1st Showing date, time: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Reshow date, time: TBA Call the office at 319-334-7161 and set up a time before Dec. 20 that works for you.
- Mosquito/Public Health Pest Management, Categories 7D, and 8
1st Showing date, time: TBA Call the office at 319-334-7161 and set up a time before Dec. 20 that works for you!
- Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management (CCA CEU’s Available), Categories 1A, 1B, & 1C
1st Showing date, time: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Reshow date, time: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
- Aerial Applicators, Category 11
1st Showing date, time: TBA Call the office at 319-334-7161 and set up a time before Dec. 20 that works for you!
- Greenhouse and Ornamental Applicators, Categories 3G and 3O
1st Showing date, time: TBA Call the office at 319-334-7161 and set up a time before Dec. 20 that works for you!
- Fumigation (commercial and private fumigators), Category 7C
1st Showing date, time: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9 to 11:30 a.m.