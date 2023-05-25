SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Scott A. Jensen, 55, Naples, Fla., speeding.
Victor Turcan, 35, Palatine, Ill., speeding.
Luis F. Magana Marin, 22, Aurora, Ill., speeding.
Sara Frieling, 27, Waterloo, speeding.
Tyrone Wilson, 56, Quasqueton, speeding.
Mitchell L. Campbell, 35, Quasqueton, speeding.
Trelvion D. Brown, 18, Waterloo, speeding.
Danielle Jones, 33, Independence, speeding.
Jason L. Bockman, 42, St. Louis, Mo., speeding.
Maria R. Sayles, 30, Waterloo, speeding.
Antonio R. Hunter, 42, Kalamazoo, Mich., speeding.
Cyril E. Irvine Jr., 52, Independence, speeding.
Evan A. Sand, 25, Rapid City, S.D., speeding.
Ryan M. Fank, 31, Independence, speeding.
Connor S. Griffin, 25, Streamwood, Ill., speeding.
Lisa J. Selken, 44, Brandon, speeding.
Tayah K. Mahi, 22, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Pitsho B. Pieme, 42, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Spencer M. Roy, 20, Prattville, Ala., speeding.
Davin L. Jensen, 49, Quasqueton, speeding.
Amanda J. Sampson, 20, Cary, Ill., speeding.
Matthew F. Nash, 28, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Hailey L. Willits, 21, Riverside, Calif., speeding.
Katie D. Walkington, 19, Bristol, Wis., speeding.
Stephanie S. Drury, 58, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Trevor L. Freiburger, 22, Farley, speeding.
Cameron J. Rohde, 20, Oelwein, speeding.
Victoria L. Sawyer, 20, Woodbury, Minn., speeding.
Liyuan Hu, 23, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Timothy T. Wiles, 60, Swisher, speeding.
Ella D. Hermeier, 20, Waukon, speeding.
Hayden K. Weber, 19, Winthrop, speeding.
Jennifer L. Harford Witte, 45, Waterloo, speeding.
Jaelin A. Porter, 26, East Moline, Ill., maximum group axle weight violation.
Sean R. Rice, 38, Medford, Ore., maximum gross weight violation.
Juan J. Hernandez Urenda, 48, Chenoa, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Timothy M. Ritzema, 49, Carthage, Mo., maximum group axle weight violation.
Russel Ebulela, 27, Lansing, Mich., maximum group axle weight violation.
Santos A. Vaquez Beltran, 30, Aurora, Ill., failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Luis F. Magan Marin, 22, Aurora, Ill., no valid driver’s license.
Donald J. Eicher Jr., 46, Brandon, increasing loading capacity – reregistration.
Techlie Yacinthe, 31, Pompano Beach, Fla., maximum group axle weight violation.
Joseph O. Grant Jr., 68, Cedar Rapids, maximum group axle weight violation.
Trevlion D. Brown, 18, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts, no valid driver’s license.
Abdounazirou Adamou, 40, Moline, Ill., no valid commercial driver’s license.
Steven J. Butcher, 46, Cedar Rapids, failure to maintain control.
Geroge F. Gerlach, 60, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate.
Ester N. Sherman, 48, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Olaleke A. Bankole, 48, Chicago, Ill., failure to obey traffic control device, no Iowa fuel permit, failure to comply with safety regulations, hours of service violation, no valid commercial driver’s license.
Cody T. Weideman, 31, Pocahontas, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation, maximum gross weight violation.
Bastian J. Primmer, 27, Vinton, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Jamie A. Aschenbrenner, 33, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jason M. Roepke, 43, Aurora, operation without registration card or plate.
Helene L. Curl, 43, Hiawatha, operation without registration card or plate.
Nikki M. Starr, 32, Hiawatha, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Deryl L. King, 47, Walker, operation without registration card or plate.
Ashley J. Woodman, 26, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle.
Connor A. Robertson, 23, Britt, maximum group axle weight violation.
Sharanjet Singh, 27, Lebanon, Ohio, hours of service violation.
Fatah A. Hersi, 45, Burnsville, Minn., stopping on paved part of highway.
Maverick J. Snider, 23, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate.
Joshua J. Tafolla, 35, Independence, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Peter J. Klassen, 43, Ionia, maximum gross weight violation.
Davlat Fahriev, 33, Brooklyn, N.Y., hours of service violation, violation of trip permits, no Iowa fuel permit, no valid driver’s license, failure to obey traffic control device, dark window or windshield.
Jeffrey M. McArthur, 51, Center Point, maximum group axle weight violation.
Gordon Smock, 56, Independence, no valid driver’s license.
Samuel E. Beachy, 26, Atwood, Ill., failure to comply with safety regulations.
Phong Q. Bui, 31, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license.
Gerald A. Brink, 62, Mitchell, S.D., maximum gross weight violation.
Tabitha R. Steinbron, 26, Jesup, operation of motor vehicle with expired license.
Travis L. Carney, 38, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle.
Joshua R. Taylor, 37, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate.
Krysta L. Hill, 32, Jesup, operation without registration.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Dilan S. Mott, 28, Independence, two counts of driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Michael J. McBurney, 50, Center Point, driving while barred, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $625 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Mark R. Toale, 44, Independence, indecent contact with a child, order for continuance.
Christopher A. Simonson, 21, Independence, violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced to no more than one year in prison.
Carmesha S. Veneable, 28, Waterloo, third-degree theft, order setting hearing.
Brandon K. Grocholski, 27, Lamont, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Sawyer Kevin R. Pritchard, 22, Dundee, driving while barred, interference with official acts, two counts of first-degree harassment, order for arraignment.
Felicia M. Klein, 36, Hazleton, unauthorized use of credit card, hearing for initial appearance.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, Oelwein, assault on persons in certain occupations, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Alexis K. Galanti, 29, Quasqueton, child endangerment, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Nathan G. Lutgen, 44, Hawkeye, driving while barred, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jeannine L. Cornwell, 59, Lamont, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Devan P. Forbes, 24, Strawberry Point, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Nicholas W. Zook, 39, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Curtis J. Bormann, 30, Peosta, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Daeton L. Guldberg, 32, Independence, two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of assault on person sin certain occupations, possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, hearing for initial appearance.
Jayson M. Dumer, 27, Cedar Falls, driving while barred, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
Jon L. Zimmerman, 48, Jesup, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Rogelio Perez Jr., 36, Chicago Heights, Ill., five counts of controlled substance violation, sentenced to no more than ten years in prison, pay fine of $5,000 plus interest and court costs.
Loyd L. Williams III, 36, Independence, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Matthew D. Milligan, 42, Vinton, domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, order for continuance.
Nakia T. Long, 24, Cedar Rapids, possession of contraband in correctional institution, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Douglas G. Uchytil, 59, Jesup, five counts of identity theft, five counts of third-degree fraudulent practice, order for continuance.
Nolan J. Scheetz, 26, Independence, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, order for arraignment.
Daniel J. Hartney, 28, Oelwein, possession of contraband in correctional institution, fourth-degree criminal mischief, order for arraignment.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for discovery.
Cole M. Johnson, 29, Independence, three counts of child endangerment, first-degree harassment, willful injury, order for arraignment.
Allen R. Penhollow, 43, Hazleton, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Hailey E. Plathe, 24, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, charges dismissed.
Mason J. Bohling, 24, Independence, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Stacy M. Frisbey, 43, Waterloo, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Jason E. Bolton, 44, Raymond, violation of no contact/protective order, harassment of public official/employee, order setting hearing.
Anthony W. Gile, 30, Winthrop, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Vaughn R. Jensen, 26, Independence, disorderly conduct, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Cody H. Allison, 34, Waterloo, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Skye N. Johnson, 25, Waterloo, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Zachary J. Koerperich, 22, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment.
Manya D. Williams, 20, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Megan L. Zirtzman, 22, Cedar Rapids, second offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Matthew E. Waring, 42, Jesup, three counts of first offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Grace Ann M. Reincheld, 20, Cedar Falls, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Hunter T. Hoveland, 20, Independence, first offense possession of marijuana, possession of fictitious license, ID card, or form, order for arraignment.
Kadian J. Behrens, 18, Jesup, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Derek T. Macke v. Aimee Lundy, custody, order for continuance.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Nicholas Vorwald, paternity, order for income withholding.
Collins Community Credit Union v. Carissa A. Gericke, mortgage, original notice filed.
Velocity Investments v. Amanda R. Watson et al, debt collection, motion for default judgment.
Fox Capital Group Inc. v. B&B Farm Store et al, contract/commercial, original notice filed.
DISSOLUTIONS:
Raelonna L. Carey v. Mark A. Patrick, dissolution, modified support order.
OWI:
Jarrett M. Richards, 22, Davenport, first offense OWI, pay fine of $1,565 plus interest and court costs.
Brenton Z. Boehmer, 19, Waterloo, first offense OWI, sentenced to 14 days in jail, pay fine of $2,250 plus interest and court costs.
Lornarae Power, 59, Volga, first offense OWI, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Cassidy M. Collins, 37, Independence, first offense OWI, sentenced to 15 days in jail, payfine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, Oelwein, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Douglas J. Fischer, 60, Elgin, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Justin C. Moore, 33, Hazleton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Nathan M. Kremer, 49, Independence, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Patrick L. Cummings, 47, Urbana, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Madeline D. Randall, 24, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Samari A. Holmes, 22, Rockford, Ill., first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Hunter D. Carlson, 18, Coggon, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Landon H. Moorman, 20, New Hampton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Discover Bank v. Kathryn J. Partridge, of Independence. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
MercyOne v. Brenda L. Donnells, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,298.94 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Heather R. Michels et al, of Jesup. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,655.79 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Andrea K. Elliott, of Aurora. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $985.94 plus interest and court costs.
Hauge Associates v. Derek R. Albert, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,851.18 plus interest and court costs.
Corbin R. Ohrt v. Richard J. Staveley, of Winthrop. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Providential 2 v. Ralph Price, of Quasqueton. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
BankIowa v. Ryan A. Neblock, of Cedar Rapids. Original notice filed demanding $214.85 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Hunter M. Fletcher, of Monona. Original notice filed demanding $889.19 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center v. John P. Hickey, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $5,439.48 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center v. Robert J. Gipper et al, of Faribank. Original notice filed demanding $986.43 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Ryan J. Fangman, of Aurora. Original notice filed demanding $4,229.61 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Niccole M. Roberts, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,454.61 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Yasmeene Aolloni M. Tish, of Ottumwa. Original notice filed demanding $1,035.21 plus interest and court costs.
MC Funding v. Sara A. Bradshaw, of Brandon. Original notice filed demanding $2,360.05 plus interest and court costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. Heather Beck, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $6,128.32 plus interest and court costs.
Forsythe Finance v. Michael Brown, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $1,172.80 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jason Frantz, of Jesup. Original notice filed demanding $748.90 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Corp Solutions v. Clint Mills, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,571.54 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Marcus J. Smeenk, of Independence. Original notice filed demanding $1,182.40 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Scott M. Kascel, of Rowley. Original notice filed demanding $3,633.87 plus interest and court costs.
Hazleton MHP v. Sean Cheeks, of Hazleton. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 304 W. Hayes Street.
Hazleton MHP v. Starla R. Wheelock et al, of Hazleton. Forcible entry, order for judgment.