INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office will be offering three opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (P-CIC), led by Extension Field Agronomist, Josh Michel.
The first and second sessions are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. Both sessions will be held at the Heartland Acres Event Center. The course will be offered again on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m. also at Heartland Acres Event Center. Due to social distancing requirements, preregistration may be required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. Please preregister online, email xbuchanan@iastate.edu or call the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 to register.
The course will run for approximately 2 ½ hours including check-in and breaks. The registration fee is $20. Please bring cash or check. To register or to obtain additional information about the P-CIC, contact your county extension office.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office has also agreed to participate in online Zoom training provided by Iowa State Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP). The programs will be live-streamed online Monday, Feb. 28, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday, April 5, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Class size state-wide is limited to 290. Pesticide applicators can sign up through the Iowa State University Extension Store. Applicators will pay $35 and then receive login information for the training selected via their email from the Extension Store. All programs will close for registration 24 hours before the virtual showing or when class size is met.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office is also planning to schedule small group showing of the “Private Pesticide Applicators Training Last Chance DVD,” on Thursday, April 14 at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Email xbuchanan@iastate.edu or call the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 to register.
The PPAT course will fulfill 2021-2022 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. Topics to be covered include:
• Review of pesticide labels, especially recent changes in pesticides
• Review of pesticide labels as restricted entry intervals and preharvest intervals impacted pesticide use decisions this year
• Review of pesticide use and the environment
• Updates on pests and pest management in your area, including insects, weeds and diseases.