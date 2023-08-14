The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is excited to announce that Buchanan County has received not just one, but two Catalyst Grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA)! The towns of Independence and Fairbank were recently awarded a substantial $100,000 Catalyst Grant from the IEDA.
The IEDA’s Catalyst Grant program aims to support and spur economic development in towns and cities across Iowa, providing essential financial resources to foster local growth and strengthen regional industries. The allocation of this $100,000 grant each to Independence and Fairbank signifies the recognition of these town’s potential and the commitment of the IEDA and state to invest in their future.
In Fairbank, the outside of the building will see a transformation with owner John Welsh tuckpointing the building, opening the transom area and a new or refurbished commercial kitchen added to the back. The interior will also be restored and existing antique shelving etc. will be utilized by the new business Brew-east-a the Wapsi owned and operated by Erin Mauer. Welsh said of the grant, “I was so excited when the BCEDC told me that we had received the grant! The building has been in my family for many years and there was no way I could do this on my own.”
Mayor Cowell of Fairbank stated, “The city council was in full support of the Catalyst application submitted by BCEDC on behalf of the city. The former restaurant building owned by John Welsh had been sitting as storage for 20 years. Combining John’s plan to restore the building and bringing in a thriving new business with the downtown main street work happening now will provide a spark for our downtown development.”
The Independence Building will be home to Gedney Bakery and Coffeehouse as well as three new upper story high end living opportunities. In addition to the Catalyst grant, the Gaumer’s also received a Key Business Grant and RLF from BCEDC. According to Terry Gaumer, “ To receive the Catalyst Grant from IEDA really makes this project possible. It provides us additional opportunities to refurbish our buildings that are not available to us because we are located in the flood plain.” As stated above, the IEDA is finding additional ways to help downtown businesses and building owners who may not qualify for some federal programs because of their location in flood plain, etc.
“This provides another great opportunity for Independence,” stated Independence Mayor Brad Bleichner, “ this is the third Catalyst Grant application that BCEDC has successfully submitted for the city and the first Catalyst Grant in the state that is located in the 100-year flood plain. This will only continue the downtown transformation as Independence is completing two Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) façade grants and the continuation of the Downtown Housing Grant above Hardware Hank. This catalyst will be assisting building owner Terry Gaumer and her husband Pete in bringing in the Gedney Bakery and three upper story apartments. It will provide much needed support for refurbishing buildings in the flood plain where there are few to no opportunities for assistance. We can foresee many more opportunities for the community thanks to this grant.”
Through collaborative efforts and community involvement, Independence and Fairbank will effectively leverage the catalyst grant to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity.
For more information on these awards to Independence and Fairbank, reach out to BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.