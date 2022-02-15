NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Friday, January 21, 2022 at approximately 10:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joseph Lee Ciesielski, 64, of Independence. Ciesielski was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Maintain Control. This arrest was made in the 1200 blk 220th Street following a report of a car in the ditch.
On Friday, January 21, 2022 at approximately 10:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 31, of Sparta, WI. Skidmore was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail. While in the jail, Skidmore was found to be in possession of contraband. Subsequently, Skidmore was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility (class D felony).
On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at approximately 5:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Stephen Nemmers, 32, of Jesup. Nemmers was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 1100 blk Sixth Street in Jesup.
On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at approximately 2:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Darryl Lonnelle Pedro Brown, 39, of Oelwein. Brown was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 13th Street and 15th Avenue NE in Independence.
On Monday, January 24, 2022 at approximately 7:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kari Jean Schwartz, 38, of Waterloo. Schwartz was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor) and Tampering with a Witness or Juror (aggravated misdemeanor), and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at approximately 11:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tonya Sue Rupe, 37, of Elberon. Rupe was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tyler Michael Schares, 23, of Independence. Schares was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at approximately 4:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Kern, 33, of Independence. Kern was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at approximately 8:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Samantha Jo Runde, 33, of Dubuque. Runde was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Scott County for second degree Theft (class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker of Hwy 20. Runde was transported to the Buchanan County Jail and held for Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, January 28, 2022 at approximately 9:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Charles Edward Strickland, 38, and Valerie Christine Willis, 35, both of Waterloo. Strickland was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License suspended (simple misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (class D felony), third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), Operation with Ignition Interlock Device (simple misdemeanor) and Trespass (simple misdemeanor). Willis was charged with Trespass (simple misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following an incident in the 2800 blk Dugan Avenue.
On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at approximately 2:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brandon T Cornwell, Jr., 35, of Fairbank. Cornwell was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 130th Street and Olympic Avenue.
On Monday, January 31, 2022 at approximately 10:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sandra Louise McMurrin, 32, of Waterloo. McMurrin was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, February 02, 2022 at approximately 1:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Michael Williams, 33, of Oelwein. Williams was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, February 03, 2022 at approximately 11:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffery Ryan Wilson, Sr., 35, of Waterloo. Wilson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, February 03, 2022 at approximately 4:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Zandrea Danielle Tafolla Moore, 25, of Oelwein. Moore was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1100 blk Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Hazleton.
On Thursday, February 03, 2022 at approximately 10:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Regan Chhetri, 33, of Saint Paul, MN. Chhetri was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, February 04, 2022 at approximately 2:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jon Michael Theel, 53, of Waterloo. Theel was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 400 blk Main Street in Hazleton.
On Friday, February 04, 2022 at approximately 5:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Melissa Rae Hempstead, 45, of Manchester. Hempstead was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 W 220th Street in Winthrop.
On Sunday, February 06, 2022 at approximately 3:55 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aldin Meho Huseinovic, Jr., 22, of Waterloo. Huseinovic, Jr. was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Sunday, February 06, 2022 at approximately 2:55 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brock Edward Eldridge, 20, of Fairbank. Eldridge was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street and Dillon Avenue.
On Monday, February 07, 2022 at approximately 5:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Thomas Franck Rosauer, 34, of Independence. Rosauer was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, February 08, 2022 at approximately 10:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Patrick Orlando Cannon, Jr., 23, of Waterloo. Cannon was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 258 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kalab Michael Barker, 27, of Oelwein. Barker was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at approximately 4:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Cheryl Ann Stroud, 55, of Oelwein. Stroud was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at approximately 2:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Steven Duane Benton, 22, of Oelwein. Benton was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at approximately 4:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Paul Fay, 44, of Independence. Fay was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, February 11, 2022 at approximately 5:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Steven Lee Jensen, 24, of Rowley. Jensen was charged with Operation without Ignition Interlock Device (simple misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and was cited for Failure to Maintain Control, Unlawful Use of Electronic Communication Device and Leaving Scene of Accident. This arrest was made following an investigation after Jensen was operating a vehicle that struck a residence in the 100 blk Grande Avenue in Rowley on February 05, 2022.
On Friday, February 11, 2022 at approximately 7:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Keaton John Bell, 21, of Waterloo. Bell was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor), Failure to Carry SR22 Insurance as Required and cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Main Street and Washington Street N in Fairbank.
On Friday, February 11, 2022 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dennis Duane Kramer, Jr., 43, of Waterloo. Kramer Jr. was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.