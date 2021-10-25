NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Press Releases for week of Oct. 17-23, 2021
Sunday, Oct. 17
7:35 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 3300 blk Dugan Avenue south of Brandon. Upon arrival, Deputies observed a vehicle that had rolled into the ditch, but nobody was around. After subsequent investigation, it was determined that a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by Kelsie Uthoff of Brandon had been traveling southbound on Dugan Avenue when Uthoff lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun and entered the west ditch, rolling over and coming to rest on its side. Uthoff received minor injuries in the accident and was later cited for Failure to Maintain Control and No Proof of Insurance.
Monday, Oct. 18
9:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Allan Rickert, 45, of Oelwein. Rickert was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
8:15 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Teresa Marie Flom, 45, of Aurora. Flom was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Domestic Abuse Assault (simple misdemeanor) and Obstruction of Emergency Communications (simple misdemeanor), and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:00 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Milton Andrew Bokemeyer, 58, of Independence. Bokemeyer was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Drug Tax Stamp Violation (class D felony), Controlled Substance Violation (class D felony), Drug Trafficking (class D felony), Intent to Manufacture/Deliver Controlled Substance (class D felony), Felon in Possession of Firearm (class D felony) and Domestic Violence Abuser in Possession of Firearm (class D felony). This arrest was made in the 1700 blk Golf Course Blvd. As Deputies were taking Bokemeyer into custody, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Subsequently, another search warrant was executed at the residence. This additional incident remains under investigation and further charges are pending.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
9:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Gary Virgil Trewin, 68, of Independence. Trewin was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for second degree Burglary (class C felony) and Sexual Assault (aggravated misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department.
5:00 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Arnold Keith Cox, 45, of Waterloo. Cox was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of Ongoing Criminal Conduct (class D felony) and second degree Theft (class D felony). Cox was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 21
3:40 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dante Nicholas Dawson, 21, and Lucas Michael Dawson, 21, both of Independence. Dante Dawson was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Lucas Dawson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic top in the 2400 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Independence.
Friday, Oct. 22
1:05 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 100th Street (Hwy 281) and Fairbank-Amish Blvd, east of Fairbank. According to the investigation, a 2009 Pontiac Torrent operated by Meghan Conrad of Independence was traveling northbound on Fairbank-Amish Blvd when she failed to stop at a stop sign at 100th Street. Conrad entered into the intersection and collided with a 2015 Ford Taurus operated by Joan Rourke of Fairbank that was traveling westbound on 100th Street. Both vehicles came to rest on the northwest ditch. Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital. This accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fairbank Fire and Ambulance.
Saturday, Oct. 23
11:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Andrew John Ortner, 35, of Mason City. Ortner was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
2:50 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Thomas Daniel Wilds, 27, of Oelwein. Wilds was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 blk N Main Street in Hazleton.