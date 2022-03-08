NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Monday, February 14, 2022 at approximately 4:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Harley James Plowman, 34, of Cedar Rapids. Plowman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at approximately 6:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Troy Howard McMurray, 53, of Cedar Rapids. McMurray was charged with Public Intoxication (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made after McMurray appeared at the Buchanan County Jail to serve time and was found to be intoxicated.
On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at approximately 12:10 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Waylon Green Burgin, 32, of Strawberry Point. Burgin was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 135th Street and Monroe Street in Lamont.
On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at approximately 5:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kamren James Beyette, 23, of LaPorte City. Beyette was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, February 18, 2022 at approximately 11:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Mark Wayne Billingsley, 35, of Anamosa. Billingsley was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, February 18, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Timothy John Birmingham, 39, of Nashua. Birmingham was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at approximately 2:35 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Dispatch was advised by an on-duty Sheriff’s Deputy via radio that he had just been involved in a head-on collision in the 1400 blk Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150). Emergency personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. According to the investigation, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Brian Goedken, 27, of Independence was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue when it crossed the center line and into the path of a northbound 2008 Pontiac G5 operated by Ronald Landals, 31, of Perry. The Goedken vehicle struck the Landals vehicle head-on before then colliding with a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility operated by Mitchell Franck, 26, of Fairbank, who was also northbound behind the Landals vehicle. Goedken and a passenger in his vehicle, Meadow Lynn, 21, of Independence, were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. Landals was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Landals vehicle, Erin Bernardion, 28, of Des Moines, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with serious injuries. Deputy Franck was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries. This accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Oelwein Police Department, Hazleton Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance.
On Friday, February 19, 2022 at approximately 4:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Selena Maria Hernandez, 20, of Hudson. Hernandez was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.