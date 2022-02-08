NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at approximately 3:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew Ray Thein, 29, of Colesburg. Thein was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at approximately 4:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 35, of Oelwein. Kirby was charged with Interference with Official Acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1100 blk Keokuk Avenue northeast of Hazleton.
On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at approximately 8:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Katlin Adams Wood, 27, of Sumner. Wood was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, December 27, 2021 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Allan Creger, 53, of Evansdale. Creger was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at approximately 8:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Sheena Lorrine Sibert, 32, of Independence. Sibert was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for Assault on Persons Engaged in Certain Occupations (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2200 blk Iowa Avenue west of Independence.
On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at approximately 9:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 45, of Independence. Edsill was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 1600 blk Nathan Bethel Avenue northeast of Independence.
On Thursday, December 30, 2021 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Gabriella Anne Fiorino, 24, of Fairbank. Fiorino was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 400 blk Patterson Street in Fairbank.
On Friday, December 31, 2021 at approximately 1:40 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kamren James Beyette, 22, of Waterloo. Beyette was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation. This arrest was made in the 1100 blk Patrick Court in Waterloo.
On Friday, December 31, 2021 at approximately 2:20 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacqueline Mendel, 56, of Dubuque. Mendel was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Friday, December 31, 2021 at approximately 10:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Matthew Mark Helmrichs, 38, of Lamont. Helmrichs was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1440 blk 220th Street West in Winthrop.
On Saturday, January 01, 2022 at approximately 12:30 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Chelsie Marie Kiser, 30, and Matthew Logan Miller, 32, both of Cedar Rapids. Both were charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near 278th Street and Quasqueton Avenue south of Quasqueton.
On Sunday, January 02, 2022 at approximately 8:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Krista Kay Long, 39, of Winthrop. Long was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2600 blk 220th Street.
On Wednesday, January 05, 2022 at approximately 11:55 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Derrick Alan Moore, 36, of Waterloo. Moore was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, January 05, 2022 at approximately 11:40 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kierston Ann Nichols, 28, of Jesup. Nichols was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 245 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Thursday, January 06, 2022 at approximately 3:25 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffrey Raymond Barrette, 33, of Aurora. Barrette was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 blk York Street in Aurora.
On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at approximately 9:30 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randall Douglas Kennedy, 55, of Jesup. Kennedy was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Felon in Possession of Firearm (class D felony) and third or subsequent Possession of Controlled Substance (class D felony) and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at approximately 9:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dawn Ellen Hammond, 55, of Aurora. Hammond was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 blk Main Street in Aurora.
On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old male, charging him with first offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near South Main Street and East Sufficool Street in Hazleton. The juvenile was released to parents and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services in this matter.