November 21, 2021
2:40 am
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Justin Ray Lawrence, 32, of Urbana. Lawrence was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 blk Ninth Street NE in Independence.
10:50 am
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffery Marcellinus Friis, 58, of Oelwein. Friis was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
November 22, 2021
4:30 pm
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Joshua Michael Ayuyu Camacho, Jr., 22, of Cedar Rapids. Camacho was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree Sexual Abuse (class B felony) and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
November 23, 2021
1:00 am
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested James Calvin Dixon, Sr., 61, of Cedar Rapids. Dixon was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
8:50 pm
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jose Emilio Galindo, 43, of Waterloo. Galindo was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
November 25, 2021
1:55 am
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ricky Ray Howard, Jr., 39, of Hazleton. Howard was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
November 26, 2021
7:15 am
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Melissa Sue Newman, 36, of Oelwein. Newman was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear. This arrest was made in the 200 blk Eighth Avenue SE in Oelwein.
4:10 pm
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shauna Jean Snyder, 32, of Fairbank. Snyder was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1600 blk Golf Course Blvd west of Independence.
9:00 pm
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested April Dawn Kohler, 43, of Quasqueton. Kohler was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.