Press Releases for week of May 22-28, 2022
On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at approximately 12:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue at I380. According to the investigation, a 2008 Mercury Mariner operated by Joseph Marks of Jesup was traveling southbound on Black Hawk Buchanan Avenue and turned onto the on-ramp to I380 south. While turning, the right rear tire came off of the vehicle, causing Marks to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its roof on the on-ramp. Marks sustained minor injuries but did not require EMS treatment. This accident remains under investigation.
On Monday, May 23, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eric Alyn Davis Spain, 32, of Waterloo. Spain was charged with third degree Harassment (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident near the 242 mile marker of Hwy 20.
On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Chandler Paul Baxter, 21, of Independence. Baxter was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at approximately 10:45 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Monica Christina Leandro, 31, of Waterloo. Leandro was charged with Violation of Protection Order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1100 blk Fairbank-Amish Blvd.
On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at approximately 12:55 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jamie Rosella Mason, 45, of Independence. Mason was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor), Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor) and Failure to Have SR22 Insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 blk Jackson Avenue south of Hazleton.
On Friday, May 27, 2022 at approximately 1:45 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Stephen Nemmers, 32, of Jesup. Nemmers was charged with second offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for a Seatbelt Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
On Friday, May 27, 2022 at approximately 7:15 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rush Robert Cleveland, 37, of Winthrop. Cleveland was charged with Driving While License Barred (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2200 blk Racine Avenue southwest of Winthrop.
On Friday, May 27, 2022 at approximately 2:00 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brady Mackenzie Dolan, 37, of Independence. Dolan was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at approximately 1:00 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Anthony Michael South, 28, of Oelwein. South was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Chickasaw County and was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made near 105th Street and Jackson Avenue north of Hazleton.
