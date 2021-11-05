INDEPENDENCE – On September 20th, the Buchanan County Wildlife Association hosted a fishing expedition for the residents of Lexington Estate of BCHC. After 18 months of little to no community outings for most residents due to COVID-19, the late summer morning spent by the quarry was a joy-filled event for all involved.
“The smiles and memories from this outing are ones that will never be forgotten,” commented Activity Coordinator, Molly Roscovius. “Everyone was able to catch a fish and enjoy the beautiful scenery on such a nice day. We look forward to having another fishing trip in the future, and we thank the Buchanan County Wildlife Association and all of the volunteers that took time out of their day to provide us such an experience.”
Volunteers and staff present included Jesse Roscovius, John Lappe, Bob Jones, John Kortenkamp, Molly Roscovius, Katelyn DeWald, and Rod Fletchall.
