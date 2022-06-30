WATERLOO — The Waterloo Bucks announced they will hold a baseball camp on July 9. The camp is open to children ages 17 and under and will run from 12-2 p.m. at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The cost to attend is $23 per participant. Each camper will receive a reserved seat ticket to that evening’s Bucks game when Waterloo hosts the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m.
Bucks players will run the camp. Individuals interested in attending the clinic may sign-up and pay on the day of the camp. Each participant should bring their own baseball glove and must fill out a Player Information Sheet/Waiver which is available online at www.waterloobucks.com, at the Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium Souvenir Stand, or at registration on the day of camp. Registration will start at 11:45 a.m. For more information, contact the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500.